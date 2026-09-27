'We Got 'Em': Trump Confirms Terrorist Attack Thwarted in England

President Donald Trump has confirmed that a major terrorist attack was thwarted in England. And it appears that the usual suspects are at it again.

The terrorist threat took place near a key air base used by U.S. forces. Trump said the suspects were looking to do "big damage."

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Trump said American and British authorities had been watching the suspects before the arrests.

"The arrest in the UK was fantastic," Trump told reporters, according to Reuters. "We had them under investigation. They were looking to do big damage to our port and working with the British worked out great."

"We had them under view for a long time, and we got them," Trump added.

🚨 MAJOR BREAKING: President Trump CONFIRMS a group of terrorist were ARRESTED in the UK after they tried blowing up RAF Fairford Base — home to both US and UK troops



"They were looking to do big damage to our fort...we had them under view for a long time. AND WE GOT 'EM." 👏🏻… pic.twitter.com/q6itROC0Va — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 27, 2026

The development comes after RedState's Nick Arama reported Sunday morning that authorities had declared a "major incident" near RAF Fairford following the explosives arrests. Arama noted that the base has served as an important hub for American air operations and hosts the U.S. Air Force's 501st Combat Support Wing.

Police established a 400-meter cordon around the vehicles while an Army explosive ordnance disposal team examined them. Around 85 households were told to evacuate as a precaution. Police said the incident was believed to be contained, although the investigation remained underway.

Counter Terrorism Policing Senior National Coordinator Vicki Evans said authorities were still working to determine exactly what happened.

"We are in the early stages of an investigation, and five men remain in custody," Evans said. "As you would expect we are working closely with our partners to understand the circumstances of the incident."

RAF Fairford has taken on major significance during the conflict with Iran. Britain authorized U.S. bombers operating from the base to strike Iranian missile sites after those sites were used to attack shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, according to Reuters. Iran's Revolutionary Guards previously warned Britain against allowing American bombers to operate from Fairford and said bases used in attacks could become targets.

Authorities have not publicly identified the suspects or established a motive. But video has circulated online indicating potential suspects.

Reuters reported, citing a source familiar with the investigation, that investigators consider an Iranian-linked motive the most likely possibility, while also examining whether the incident could have involved a Russian sabotage operation or an Islamist plot.

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Security was also increased Sunday at RAF Lakenheath and RAF Mildenhall, two other bases used by American forces in England, with Reuters witnesses reporting armored vehicles and soldiers stationed at the gates.

Whatever investigators ultimately determine about the motive, the immediate threat appears to have been stopped before the suspects reached RAF Fairford.

As Trump put it: "We got them."

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