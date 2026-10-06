'They Didn’t Fly Out by Accident': 7th Arrest Deepens RAF Fairford Terror Mystery

British counterterrorism officials have made a seventh arrest in connection with that mysterious "incident" at Royal Air Force Fairford – the Gloucestershire, England, airbase used by the U.S. for bomber operations, including recent strikes against Iran.

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This latest suspect, who is being described as a 22-year-old "British national," was arrested in London on Tuesday on suspicion he helped prepare terrorist acts. Authorities searched a property connected to the suspect in what authorities describe as an "active investigation" with multiple lines of inquiry.

This now makes a total of seven arrests for the Fairford incident, with the previous suspects having bailed out despite objections from the U.S.. Something President Trump said he wouldn't have done.

Seventh man arrested over 'RAF Fairford terror plot' after six others bailed https://t.co/bg2R8lFm61 — GB News (@GBNEWS) October 6, 2026

The Fairford investigation began in the early hours of September 27 after a local farmer returning home noticed suspicious vans and masked men moving toward the airbase. Five British men were arrested at the time on suspicion of terrorism and explosives offenses; a sixth was arrested on October 1. And, as noted above, all are now free on bail.

British authorities have said they are investigating Fairford as a possible terrorist incident and are looking at the role a foreign state may have played in it. Iran has denied any involvement, but U.K. Prime Minister Andy Burnham said his nation sees "strong indications" that Tehran did play a role.

And although Fairford is technically a British base, it is an important installation for U.S. military operations in Europe and the Middle East, and it regularly houses our heavy bombers. The U.S. isn't willing to take any chances with its bomber fleet, and, as RedState reported, recently removed 10 B-1 bombers from Fairford and returned them back to American soil.

President Trump confirmed Monday that security concerns played a role in the decision to abruptly remove the B-1s, saying, “They didn’t fly out by accident."

British officials admit there is "an ongoing high tempo of threat from Iran to the UK, and it is logical that US airbases would be pretty high on any targeting list," but are using caution in their Fairford investigation.

Meanwhile, the removal of the B-1 bombers from the U.K. is a pretty clear indication that the Trump administration doesn't have the time nor the stomach for caution.

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