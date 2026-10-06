DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

'They Didn’t Fly Out by Accident': 7th Arrest Deepens RAF Fairford Terror Mystery

Teri Christoph Follow @TeriChristoph
Oct 06, 2026 9:55 AM
Advertisement
'They Didn’t Fly Out by Accident': 7th Arrest Deepens RAF Fairford Terror Mystery
AP Photo/Alastair Grant

British counterterrorism officials have made a seventh arrest in connection with that mysterious "incident" at Royal Air Force Fairford – the Gloucestershire, England, airbase used by the U.S. for bomber operations, including recent strikes against Iran.

Advertisement

This latest suspect, who is being described as a 22-year-old "British national," was arrested in London on Tuesday on suspicion he helped prepare terrorist acts. Authorities searched a property connected to the suspect in what authorities describe as an "active investigation" with multiple lines of inquiry.

This now makes a total of seven arrests for the Fairford incident, with the previous suspects having bailed out despite objections from the U.S.. Something President Trump said he wouldn't have done. 

The Fairford investigation began in the early hours of September 27 after a local farmer returning home noticed suspicious vans and masked men moving toward the airbase. Five British men were arrested at the time on suspicion of terrorism and explosives offenses; a sixth was arrested on October 1. And, as noted above, all are now free on bail.

British authorities have said they are investigating Fairford as a possible terrorist incident and are looking at the role a foreign state may have played in it. Iran has denied any involvement, but U.K. Prime Minister Andy Burnham said his nation sees "strong indications" that Tehran did play a role.

Recommended
Something Really Strange Just Happened to Marsha Blackburn's Lawsuit Against Jack Smith Kyle Becker Usha Vance Has Close Call Aboard Marine Two. The Hair-Raising Video Is Concerning. Kyle Becker
Advertisement

And although Fairford is technically a British base, it is an important installation for U.S. military operations in Europe and the Middle East, and it regularly houses our heavy bombers. The U.S. isn't willing to take any chances with its bomber fleet, and, as RedState reported, recently removed 10 B-1 bombers from Fairford and returned them back to American soil.

President Trump confirmed Monday that security concerns played a role in the decision to abruptly remove the B-1s, saying, “They didn’t fly out by accident."

British officials admit there is "an ongoing high tempo of threat from Iran to the UK, and it is logical that US airbases would be pretty high on any targeting list," but are using caution in their Fairford investigation. 

Meanwhile, the removal of the B-1 bombers from the U.K. is a pretty clear indication that the Trump administration doesn't have the time nor the stomach for caution.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DONALD TRUMP | IRAN | NATIONAL SECURITY | TERRORISM | UNITED KINGDOM
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Something Really Strange Just Happened to Marsha Blackburn's Lawsuit Against Jack Smith

Something Really Strange Just Happened to Marsha Blackburn's Lawsuit Against Jack Smith

Kyle Becker
Usha Vance Has Close Call Aboard Marine Two. The Hair-Raising Video Is Concerning.

Usha Vance Has Close Call Aboard Marine Two. The Hair-Raising Video Is Concerning.

Kyle Becker
El-Sayed Brutally Nailed on Soros Money Question Live on Air, and It Went Downhill From There

El-Sayed Brutally Nailed on Soros Money Question Live on Air, and It Went Downhill From There

Nick Arama

Trending on RedState Videos