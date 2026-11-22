Republican Rep. John McGuire (VA-05) was one of the few who escaped the November midterm blue tsunami to hold on to his congressional seat. McGuire was reelected to his rural Virginia district, beating Democrat Tom Perriello 50 percent to 48 percent.

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Decision Desk HQ projects John McGuire III wins the VA US House 5 General Election #DecisionMade: 12:07 AM EST Follow live results here: https://t.co/H4Axg9wkyv https://t.co/ybIQ044nJV — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026

McGuire appeared Sunday on Fox News' The Big Weekend Show to discuss the threats by the incoming Democrat majority in Congress to subpoena President Donald Trump's family and members of his administration.

"I think America, the country as a whole, is gonna have the biggest case of buyer's remorse come January," McGuire suggested.

WATCH:

🚨 The Democrats haven't even taken the gavel yet, and they're ALREADY launching investigations into Trump's family.



Incoming Oversight Chair Robert Garcia just sent 12 document letters to Don Jr., Eric, Jared Kushner and VP JD Vance. He says it's "just the beginning."



They ran… pic.twitter.com/fcL0U9vyOj — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 22, 2026

Panelist Anita Vogel concluded their interview with McGuire by asking this question.

VOGEL: You won reelection this year, despite Democrat momentum across the country, and your strong showing with rural voters is what helped put you over the top. So, give us an idea of how you did that, can you share a little bit of your playbook with us?

It's an excellent question. It's also one that Republican congressional leadership doesn't seem to want to ask of its members, especially the ones who held the line and held the people's seats, when their colleagues were pulled under.

🚨CRUNCH THE DATA: Virginia's 5th in 4 Data Visuals Of three GOP-held congressional districts west of Richmond, Southside was considered most likely to flip. Here are data points that help explain how first-term Rep. John McGuire survived the wave. "The blue tsunami that upended politics across the American South was felt all across Virginia, but was not large enough to flip any of the three seats west of Richmond." "The wave ripped across the former tobacco belt in Southside Virginia, but in the end first-term Republican Rep. John McGuire was still standing, albeit by a more 1.5 percentage points." "McGuire’s full-throated support for President Donald Trump proved a winning strategy in a largely rural, conservative swath that extends from the James River to the North Carolina line." "Below are four data visualizations that help explain how McGuire withstood a furious and well-funded challenge from Democrat Tom Perriello, who held the seat from 2009-2011." .... MORE:⬇️ https://t.co/x8mr7iG2g7 — Virginia News Vanguard (@VaNewsVanguard) November 16, 2026

🚨CRUNCH THE DATA: Virginia's 5th in 4 Data Visuals Of three GOP-held congressional districts west of Richmond, Southside was considered most likely to flip. Here are data points that help explain how first-term Rep. John McGuire survived the wave. "The blue tsunami that upended politics across the American South was felt all across Virginia, but was not large enough to flip any of the three seats west of Richmond." "The wave ripped across the former tobacco belt in Southside Virginia, but in the end first-term Republican Rep. John McGuire was still standing, albeit by a more 1.5 percentage points." "McGuire’s full-throated support for President Donald Trump proved a winning strategy in a largely rural, conservative swath that extends from the James River to the North Carolina line." "Below are four data visualizations that help explain how McGuire withstood a furious and well-funded challenge from Democrat Tom Perriello, who held the seat from 2009-2011." ....

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McGuire's response to Vogel's question was refreshingly honest and blunt, for a change.

MCGUIRE: Well, first of all, I defeated a George Soros-funded candidate. He basically... he was highly — he had way more money than me. Five Democrats on the floor last week came up to me and said to me, I don't know how you won. So, I turned and I said, well, what do you mean? We threw everything we had at you, we expected you to be gone.

Facts. In September, Democrat Tom Perriello had $1.5 million cash on hand versus McGuire's half a million. Perriello's progressive credentials include an executive director role at the Open Society Foundations, one of the George Soros-funded SuperPACs disguised as philanthropy. Perriello was a regular visitor to the Biden White House between 2021 and 2022 and was instrumental in shaping Biden's climate agenda, among other things. Perriello was also on the board of Governing for Impact, another Soros-funded, dark money group.

So, McGuire was not just being hyperbolic about his opponent's deep pockets and wide-reaching influence. But McGuire gave credit where credit was due: God, and his team.

McGuire said:

And, here's the answer: The grace of God and showing up. We as Republicans need to show up. Faith, Family, Freedom.

The congressman just kept spitting facts. The lackluster showing by Republicans in the midterms, including their piss-poor messaging on the Iran war and the economy, coupled with many of them choosing to be MIA instead of finishing their terms strong and working harder to ensure this is done, tells us all we need to know about why McGuire won his race, despite the odds and winds he was up against.

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It is also clear that for him, Faith, Family, and Freedom are not just slogans, but the ground on which he stands. Many of the wishy-washy, half-baked Republican representatives stood more for Dreamers, temporary protected status (TPS) recipients, and illegal aliens than they did for the American people and our country's foundation. Notice that many of those reps are now gone. Despite the fallout of a Democrat majority, we will not shed a tear over any of them departing. Now the work must be done to replace them with representatives who embody McGuire's mettle.

McGuire then explained his simple playbook: showing up, shoe leather, and working along with his team to respond and help his constituents. The result: McGuire made it over the finish line a bit bloodied, but unbowed.

I've been to 415 different churches in my district, I've been to every tractor pull, every rodeo. And my incredible team and I have solved thousands of cases for people — whether they're Democrat or Republican — that the last two congressmen, they told me, couldn't solve for them. We've got a great team, we work hard, and if we want to save this country, it's going to take everyone digging in, putting God first, and working as hard as they can.

In 2024, after he was endorsed by President Donald Trump, McGuire challenged and beat former Republican Rep. Bob Good, who was viewed by Trump and those in his party as divisive.

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McGuire appears to have been a significant upgrade. Now we just need to replicate him throughout the party if Republicans ever expect to win a majority again.

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