British PM Discovers the Iran Connection to RAF Fairford Everyone Was Told Not to Speculate About

After days of conflicting information about the goings-on near the Royal Air Force Base at Fairford over the weekend and who might be responsible for it, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has announced that "there are strong indications that Iran played a part in what happened."

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Exactly what happened, or was planned, we don't yet know, but Burnham's admission marks a change in his government's public posture. Authorities in the United Kingdom have gone to great lengths to mask any information that could lead one to believe this was a case of a foiled imminent terror attack, or part of the planning process in the lead-up to an actual attack.

According to initial reports, police responded to the area after a local farm girl called police after returning home from a night out to find "a group of Middle Eastern-looking young guys running off through the trees." Wednesday, we learned that about an hour prior to that call, one of the men who was eventually arrested called police as well, but what he said in the call hasn't been reported. Five men only described as British nationals from London were arrested on Sunday on charges of preparing a terrorist act, and were later released on bond.

Burnham held an emergency cabinet meeting Monday afternoon related to the incident, and urged people "not to speculate while the authorities establish the full facts," while both President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were much more bold, with Trump telling reporters, "We had them under view for a long time, and we got them," and Rubio telling Sean Hannity that what happened "clearly involves the hands of a foreign actor," strongly implying that foreign actor is Iran.

Wednesday afternoon, Burnham finally confirmed that, saying:

"There are strong indications that Iran played a part in what happened over the weekend at RAF Fairford, but, of course, it remains an ongoing complex and serious police investigation. And, of course, we're working closely with our colleagues in the United States of America. So it's ongoing. I have held a Cobra meeting as I've been here at the conference in Liverpool. We are on top of it in every possible way imaginable. Police in Gloucestershire, our counterterrorism police, have done a n outstanding job. I thank them for that. We will say more in due course, but we can confirm our belief, that we believe that Iran played a part."

Video: UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham said that there are "strong indications that Iran played a part" in the RAF Fairford incident.



Contributed by @AZ_Intel_. https://t.co/nZS2B1nxWa pic.twitter.com/ws2b52Gqyt — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 30, 2026

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