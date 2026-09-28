Outrageous: Five Fairford Terror Suspects Walk Free on Bail

A person can get pretty jaded in the news business, particularly where dealing with lax justice systems is concerned. But now and then something comes across that jolts one nonetheless; something so outrageous that you have to read it two or three times to make sure you aren't missing something.

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This is one of those cases: Last week, we saw and reported on the arrests of five would-be terrorists who were allegedly plotting a scheme to attack the British Royal Air Force (RAF) base at Fairford with explosives. They were caught, thanks to a sharp-eyed citizen, and their plans thwarted. And, one would think that once locked up, people accused of a crime on this scale would stay locked up pending trial, right?

Right?

No. The Fairford Five are out on bail.

🚨 WATCH: Counter Terror Police statement on the five men in the RAF Fairford case being released on bail



- They still remain under investigation

- This may be activity committed by proxies for a foreign state

- Suspects often commit these acts for financial gain pic.twitter.com/xmdzKc9D1t — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) September 28, 2026

Here's what the Counter Terror Police statement, delivered by Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, said:

I can confirm that following extensive interviews and inquiries, the five men who were arrested are being released on police bail this afternoon. To be very clear, this does not mean that the investigation is over. They are subject to stringent conditions on their movement and contact with others. They absolutely remain under investigation as we explore multiple lines of inquiry. I also know there is significant interest in whether the current geopolitical context has bearing on this incident. In counter-terrorism policing, we're working within this context every single day. And, at this stage, we are keeping an open mind in this investigation. We have, as you would expect, ensured that our protective security advice and posture remain commensurate to the threat. But be assured, we are considering this from every possible angle, including that his may be actively connected by proxy or individual, either knowingly or unknowingly, working on behalf of a foreign state. To respond to incidents such as these, rapid mobilization is necessary, as we cannot take the risk while suspecting that threat. However, once we understand the threat more clearly, we seek to return affected communities to normality as quickly as possible. I have spoken before about the increasing threat and complexity of the threats we are facing. Often this threat becomes visible to us, as criminal activity often on a small scale, and committed by individuals whose primary aim is not terrorism, but a quick financial gain. It can be harder to spot. And to that end, I would ask the public to remain vigilant, and report anything suspicious to the police. I'm also very conscious that there is a great deal of speculation about what may or may not have been previously known about potential threats or activities. As I hope the public will understand, I will not always be able to share this type of information. What I do ask, is that the public understand that we work hand in glove with MI-5 to keep them safe from a myriad of threats, and do everything we can to protect them. Incidents such as this are a reminder of the importance of public vigilance. If you spot something that doesn't feel right, please let us know. Thank you.

I have some questions and some comments. While this is a classic example of "talking a lot and saying very little," a few things stand out.

First, the Fairford Five, let's be real about it, will ignore any "stringent conditions" placed on them. They don't care about any of that. They will carry on as they please and contact anyone they please. That's the first reason releasing them on bail is a mistake.

Second: What on earth do you mean by the "current geopolitical context?" These people were arrested in what appears to be a planned terror attack. What difference does their motivation or phone contact list make? Try them on the facts, not on the "geopolitical context."

Third: In what sane universe does someone attempt to blow up an RAF base for a "quick financial gain?" That's ridiculous squared. We don't know these people's motivations yet, and any admission they make will almost certainly be a lie, but ascertaining what part of the world these five originally came from should yield a few not so subtle clues.

Fourth and finally, this statement calls on the public to be vigilant. Sure, that's not bad advice. But to the British government, I would point out that this increased vigilance, this notion that the everyday British citizen should have to be continually be surveying their surroundings for signs of a possible attack, is necessary only because, for years now, the policy of the British government is to welcome in a unchecked flow of "migrants" from the Third World.

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The BBC has more details:

Up and down the country the word "What?!" is probably being mouthed in incredulity. The announcement this afternoon by the head of Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) that all five men arrested outside RAF Fairford airbase early on Sunday are to be released on bail sits at odds with our being told this was a "major incident" and talk of disaster averted.

If that's not the understatement of the month, it will do until a better one comes along.

Releasing the Fairford Five on bail was a bad mistake. Let's just hope it doesn't end up being a fatal one.

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