El-Sayed Has a Terrorist Problem. And Just Now, It Exploded for the Entire World to See.

Abdul El-Sayed has a terrorist problem.

He refuses to condemn them. Point blank. Even when asked about it multiple times.

The Michigan Senate candidate has tap-danced around the issue more fervently than Fred Astaire with AK-47s being fired at his feet.

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The latest example on the campaign trail is dredging up the old buzzard around his neck of allegedly "mourning" the death of Iranian leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

Abdul El-Sayed gets angry when asked about whether he still mourns the death of Ayatollah Khamenei. Abdul: “I’m not interested in talking about this, ask about healthcare instead.” Reporter: “That’s weird, since you talk about foreign policy a lot.” https://t.co/DOXuYXfRYg — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 9, 2026

"I’m not interested in talking about this, ask about healthcare instead,” he said.

“That’s weird, since you talk about foreign policy a lot," the reporter retorted.

Awkward.

You know it's bad when a CNN panelist is taking a Democrat politician to the woodshed.

"Abdul El-Sayed was asked, 'Who's the greater danger to America: Israel or Iran?' Three times he was asked that he refused to answer." "He criticized Mike Rogers for asking him to condemn Hamas, Hezbollah, Al-Qaeda, saying they're scary words, but he hasn't condemned them." https://t.co/zdo80yda0Z — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) October 9, 2026

"Abdul El-Sayed was asked, 'Who's the greater danger to America: Israel or Iran?' Three times he was asked that he refused to answer," Peter Meijer remarked. "He criticized Mike Rogers for asking him to condemn Hamas, Hezbollah, Al-Qaeda, saying they're scary words, but he hasn't condemned them."

Mike Rogers, as reported by RedState colleague Nick Arama, is coming on strong in Michigan, and recently flambeed him in their debate.

One of the attacks El-Sayed is constantly trying to make is that Rogers has a home in Florida. But as Rogers pointed out, that's a bad attack when the reality is that El-Sayed owns property in the United Arab Emirates. "At least Florida is in the United States," Rogers said on Thursday.

As White Goodman might say: "Touché."

But how do we solve the Scooby-Doo mystery of why El-Sayed won't do something so simple as condemn terrorists?

One clue was laid bare by Kyle Shideler, the Director/Senior Analyst for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism, Center for Security Policy, who testified before an August 5, 2026, Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing chaired by Ted Cruz, titled “Hidden in Plain Sight: Confronting the Muslim Brotherhood Network in America.”

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"Does Abdul El-Sayed's candidacy for senator in Michigan concern you?" Sen. Cruz asked.

Shideler explained why it did.

“I look at the connections that his father-in-law, Jukaku Tayeb, has to Brotherhood-linked groups," he said. "This includes being the president at one time of CAIR-Michigan, also his presence on the Islamic Society of North America Founders Committee, which is only for those most exclusively devoted to ISNA and provide significant amounts of funding. There are other known Brotherhood members on that committee.”

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"There are other known [Muslim B]rotherhood members on that committee," he continued. "I would also look at El-Sayed's ties to a group called Emgage, which purports to be a Muslim sort of get out the vote or candidate recruitment organization, but it has close ties to CAIR," Shideler testified.

"[Emgage] was created by a former CAIR member who at one time was on a terror watchlist, and was also a consultant to convicted terrorist Sami al-Arian," Shideler said.

El-Sayed seems to be following an unwritten commandment: he will not speak ill of Islamist extremists, even those who are guilty of killing thousands of Americans.

What are we to make of that? Maybe he, too, is an Islamist extremist?

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

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