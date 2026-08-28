Mike Rogers Levels 'Conman' El-Sayed With Perfect Line As Abdul's Social Media Buffoonery Continues

We're nearly a month into the general election campaign season between former GOP congressman Mike Rogers and DSA-backed Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, and in the battle for the heart and soul of Michigan and its open Senate seat, Rogers has continued to demonstrate a strong ground game.

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While El-Sayed's strategy has been to cosplay as a "tough guy" on social media while seemingly threatening to beat Rogers up, Rogers has been methodically working on peeling off some of those disaffected Democrats in such a way that will make it more difficult for his opponent to be victorious in a purple state that has seen down to the wire contests at both the presidential and Senate levels in recent election cycles.

Rogers recently sat down for an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, and he made some great points about "conman" El-Sayed but also brought up one point that I think will be particularly effective for him on down the line in trying to draw an even sharper contrast between who he is and who El-Sayed is.

After Hannity brought up the fact that El-Sayed refuses to distance himself from antisemitic Twitch streamer Hasan Piker, Rogers proceeded to level him by making the following observations (bolded emphasis added):

Yeah, I think Hasan Piker is the alpha male in that relationship. This guy follows him around, can't wait for his next hateful speech about America, and by the way, there's so much stuff on this, Sean, go to StopAbdul.com. Don't believe us; we've used his own words, laid it out for ya. Everybody can go [to the website]; you can see what a con man he is. He says one thing, and now he's trying to say something else, exactly like a conman. You know, I was an FBI agent; I went after drug dealers and human traffickers and swindlers, and I know a conman when I see one. Boy, he ranks right up there. And I think the Jesse Watters interview just completely showed that. He is just too extreme for our state.

Watch:

When it comes to the relationship between Conman @AbdulElSayed and his running mate @hasanthehun, it’s clear who the alpha male is. pic.twitter.com/SJEZtDqtuP — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) August 28, 2026

Ouch. That one's going to leave a mark. And if he were to add in that he's also come across some terrorist sympathizers during his time as an FBI special agent and that El-Sayed "ranks right up there," I think that would be a pretty powerful statement and indictment of El-Sayed on its own.

Because the receipts are clear: He knowingly sought out and got the endorsement of a man who has been a cheerleader for Hamas and the 9/11 terrorists. El-Sayed himself has admittedly been careful not to alienate Muslim voters in Dearborn when it comes to issuing statements about the United States' takedown of terrorist leaders in Iran. He also tried to rationalize the Michigan synagogue terrorist attack, which could have killed hundreds of children, by proclaiming "hurt people hurt people."

Not only that, but Rogers has also been quick to remind people of this in response to some of El-Sayed's pettiness online:

Are you sure you want to talk about daddies? https://t.co/p9kJCfcZNr pic.twitter.com/rC1Ax1q0Z7 — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) August 27, 2026

(This was the full headline and story: Abdul El-Sayed’s Father-in-Law, a Top Donor to an El-Sayed Super PAC, Is Among Top Leaders of Muslim Brotherhood Organization Linked to Terror Funding)

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Everywhere you turn around, El-Sayed has links to terrorist sympathizers, and the statements he's made about Israel, falsely accusing them of "genocide," only underscore the point that, at bare minimum, El-Sayed is an apologist for Islamic terrorism.

Rogers is right. El-Sayed is indeed too extreme for Michigan. He's got two more months to convince a majority of Michigan voters that he's right, and so far, he's proving to be up to the challenge.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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