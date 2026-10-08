El-Sayed's Response to This Iran Question Should Be Disqualifying for Anyone Running for Senate

We're counting down to Election Day for the midterm now.

If we believe the polls - and that's always a question - it's a tight race for the Michigan Senate between Republican Mike Rogers and Democrat Abdul El-Sayed.

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It shouldn't really be a tight race, and El-Sayed just proved that again with an answer he gave to a question asked by NewsNation's Leland Vittert. This answer should, by all rights, be disqualifying. He was asked who was the bigger threat to the U.S.: Israel or Iran? This is truly an insane response.

El-Sayed couldn’t say if Iran or Israel is a bigger threat to America— then he called it a dumb question https://t.co/PpEtpphMwY — Leland Vittert (@LelandVittert) October 8, 2026

First, this should be simple. The Iranian regime is the one that has been shooting at us and has killed Americans in this battle. Iran is the one that has been chanting "Death to America" for 47 years. Iran is the one that has been perpetrating terrorism against us for 47 years and has killed more than a thousand Americans. Iran is the one that plotted to kill our president.

If El-Sayed can't even say that much, then he should never be a U.S. senator.

Second, while he's trying to avoid the question, he's also indicating he thinks the answer is Israel. He said there was no dispute that we are in the war because of the advocacy of the Israeli prime minister (Benjamin Netanyahu). Well, there is a dispute about that. President Donald Trump disputes the claim, and has said from the outset that he took action because he was concerned about the nuclear threat.

Then, too, as we already see, El-Sayed has trouble doing basic things like condemning the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), so I think his response here is not really about being concerned about what we spend, but that he wants to blame Israel and more; he wants to avoid saying "Iran." In that whole answer, he doesn't have one word of criticism for Iran. And that should be incredibly concerning.

"I think we should be the first among equals to enforce international law against any and every company who breaks it," El-Sayed said to Vittert. In other words, we should be dictated to by the globalist entities like the International Criminal Court (ICC)?

"This hypothetical about who's the bigger threat is a dumb question," the Democrat asserted. Not really; it sounds like it revealed a lot.

Then El-Sayed went off on his schtick about money should go to "schools" because he thinks that sounds good. But the federal government doesn't build public schools, and the Senate doesn't fund them. So please, someone in the media at some point, call him out on this ridiculous, dumb line.

This character is dangerously slippery, and that's not even getting into his prior comments about dual citizenship with Egypt, which should also be disqualifying. His campaign denies it.

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El-Sayed was also asked why he didn't comment on the Oct. 7 attack anniversary; Forty-nine Americans were killed in the attack as well. He refused to even respond to the MS NOW reporter's question.

At the end of a press gaggle in Grand Rapids, Mich., I asked Abdul El-Sayed why he didn’t put out a statement yesterday recognizing three years since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel. He didn’t respond. https://t.co/4jZ9mfimdt — Mychael Schnell (@mychaelschnell) October 8, 2026

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