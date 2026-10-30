Heck of an October Surprise: Email Address Tied to James Talarico Linked to Adult Website Data Leak

Aside from Democrat nominee for U.S. Senate in Texas, James Talarico's whackadoo rhetoric and ideas, there may have been a more pointed reason that Republicans gave him the nickname "Talafreako."

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Amy Curtis of our sister site Townhall just dropped this story on an October surprise.

An email address that James Talarico’s attorneys confirmed belonged to and was at one time used by the Texas Democratic U.S. Senate candidate appears in a database search result associated with the adult dating website Fling.com’s 2011 data breach. A Fling.com account was created with Talarico’s email address just before Talarico began teaching sixth graders. The result lists the username “mohawk787” and an account creation timestamp of December 26, 2010, at 20:56:49. The profile’s interests field lists “FETISH,” “GROUPSEX,” “SEXUAL RELATIONS,” “ONLINE FLIRTING,” and “OTHER.”

Talarico worked for two years as a middle school teacher. He also made some bizarre comments about kindergarten.

Let that sink in.

Townhall shared the information described in this article with the Talarico campaign and requested comment Friday morning, and in response, a mere 35 minutes later, received a four-page, detailed letter from legal counsel for Talarico that addressed some, but not all of the information described in this report. You can read the entire response from Talarico’s counsel, including their unsubstantiated claim that the Fling.com account was created by a hacker using Talarico’s email address, HERE.

In that letter, Talarico's counsel issued this denial (bolded) and a threat.

This “story” is nothing but a recycled set of defamatory allegations that have already been shopped to multiple publications, all of which have refused to publish them. As the campaign has made clear, Mr. Talarico never created an account on Fling.com, and objective evidence confirms it. The account you are referencing was created using a hacked email address. It was also never used—it was active for a grand total of 54 seconds on Fling.com. You are formally on notice that any allegation that Mr. Talarico created or used such an account is false; if you publish it anyway, you will defame him and will be liable for the resulting legal damages.

Curtis published the database record information on the use of the email: "[email protected]."

Other jaw-dropping details: Talarico's MySpace username was "douchewagon," and there is also a leak involving another email address associated with Talarico's sister.





The Fling.com database record lists the email address as “validated,” marked with a “Y” for yes. According to the database structure published by cybersecurity researcher Troy Hunt, the default setting was “N” for no. This means the email address was marked as verified rather than left at its default setting. The record also shares an IP address with a separate database leak involving an email address associated with Talarico’s sister used in association with an account at a company called Neopets. An IP address can identify the internet connection used to establish the user account, which could indicate that the accounts reflected in the Fling.com and the Neopets data breaches originated from the same internet connection. Following the Email Across Records The same Talarico email address appears in the displayed Fling, Myspace, and Zynga records, connecting the database entries.

A search of the email at a commercial people search site also points directly to a "Jimmy D Talarico" in Austin, TX.

The commercial people-search report supplies the association with Talarico’s name. A page headed “Jimmy D Talarico” lists the same address. The domain name of the email account was commonplace for Austin, Texas, in 2010.

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What are the odds?

Curtis reports that while it remains unclear from this information whether Talarico created this email address himself, this is not the first time Talarico has been tied to allegations of an interest in "adult content."

Talarico’s Personal Social Media Includes Connections to Adult Content Makers If the Fling.com account was created by Talarico, it would not be the first time he has been associated with adult content. Last November, Axios confirmed that Talarico follows porn stars and escorts on his personal Instagram account, noting that Talarico liked separate photos of an Austin-based Instagram account holder who has a page on EscortBook.com. The Talarico campaign said at the time that “James has never subscribed to OnlyFans or an escort service.”

Lest we forget, Talarico can also name his favorite Drag Queen off the top of his head.

But what we did know at that time was that in a 2019 interview, Talarico said he tried to keep his Instagram account limited to his personal friends. At roughly the 4:28 mark, host Trey Blocker asked, “What is the go-to platform for you? Is it Instagram, Twitter, Facebook?” “It depends on what for,” Talarico replied. “I feel like for political things, Twitter. For more personal things, Instagram. You know, I try not to follow celebrities or journalists or politicians on Instagram. I try to just keep it as, like, my personal friends. And then Twitter is where I feel like I interact most.”

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Early voting in Texas closes out on Friday, October 30. Election Day is Tuesday, November 3. So grab some popcorn, as these last few days to Election Day have just gotten a whole lot more interesting. Between Talarico's disappearance for almost 14 days because of "the flu," and this purported hacker interference potentially linking him to an adult dating site, even the manufactured polls might have to report a shift.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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