After a week of stunning technical outages — from the Microsoft 365 crash to the national airplane ground stop to the problems at credit card companies and banks — National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross is out of work.

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He’s no longer in the position as of Thursday evening, and Kirsten A. Davies, the Pentagon’s chief information officer, will step in as acting director.

It’s unclear if Cairncross heard the phrase made famous by Donald Trump in his former reality show, The Apprentice — “you’re fired” — because some reports say he stepped down of his own accord while others say he was shown the door.

White House National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross will be leaving his position, a White House official told CBS News.



Cairncross’ departure comes as the U.S. reels from a series of technological outages over the last week that have hit Microsoft services, air traffic control… pic.twitter.com/6mwAmwSPji — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 19, 2026

White House National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross will be leaving his position, a White House official told CBS News. Cairncross’ departure comes as the U.S. reels from a series of technological outages over the last week that have hit Microsoft services, air traffic control systems, banks and the National Security Agency’s internal network. The national cyber director, a Senate-confirmed post, advises the president on cybersecurity and coordinates cyber strategy across the federal government. An attorney, Cairncross has served in the role since August 2025.

One outlet reported that Cairncross “is stepping down from his post and leaving the administration” because he didn’t want to serve another two years. Another, however, wrote:

[A WH] source said Trump backed firing Cairncross over concerns about his cybersecurity credentials.

Others report that WH Chief of Staff Stephen Miller engineered the ouster at the president’s behest.

A White House official tells me that one of Stephen Miller’s first tasks upon becoming chief of staff (with Trump’s direction) was to search for a replacement for national cyber director Sean Cairncross. The official says Cairncross “did not leave, he was fired,” noting that they… — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) November 20, 2026

A White House official tells me that one of Stephen Miller’s first tasks upon becoming chief of staff (with Trump’s direction) was to search for a replacement for national cyber director Sean Cairncross. The official says Cairncross “did not leave, he was fired,” noting that they had a replacement ready to go. + A person familiar with the situation tells me that “this past week exposed that” Miller was right and the WH needed a new person in the role.

Whatever the truth is, Secretary of State Marco Rubio seemed pleased with the move:

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Congratulations to the new National Cyber Director Kirsten Davies — look forward to working together to strengthen America’s cybersecurity. — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) November 20, 2026

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth concurred, writing on X that Davies is the right person for the job:

The Department congratulates Kirsten Davies on her new role as the National Cyber Director. Throughout her tenure at DOW, she has proven herself to be a dedicated patriot and professional, and we are confident she will advance President Trump’s America First agenda across the cybersecurity landscape.

You knew that after the incredible number of cyber problems we’ve experienced in just the last seven days, some people would be “changing jobs.” Whether or not Cairncross departed voluntarily is still a question that’s up for debate, but I’m guessing he won’t be the last government or private-sector individual to suddenly be looking for work following the cyber week from hell.

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