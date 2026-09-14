Talarico Gives a Jaw-Dropping Answer When Asked About Drag Queens

Democrat Texas Senate candidate James Talarico just keeps adding to his pile of "weird" comments and actions.

He just added another one that has people's eyebrows going up. He was asked something by a man who came up to him at an event.

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James Talarico says his “favorite drag queen” is Alyssa Edwards — who has described himself as "a drag performer that works with children." pic.twitter.com/u5HNKh4CQt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 14, 2026

"Mr. Talarico, so nice to meet you... I was there when you defended the drags," video shows a man telling the Democratic nominee as he approached to take a photo together at the event. "Who’s your favorite drag queen in Texas?" the man asks in the video. Without a pause, Talarico responds: "Oh, my gosh. Probably Alyssa Edwards."

I think it's fair to say that most people don't have a "favorite drag queen," if they know any at all. Notice how quickly he answered and how much enthusiasm he had for the topic.

When asked about the encounter, a spokesperson for Talarico instead appeared to turn the criticism toward the Republican opponent: "James’ favorite performer is Ken Paxton — who dresses up as attorney general while giving sweetheart deals to child sex predators," Talarico campaign spokesperson JT Ennis told Fox News Digital.

His team immediately jumped to deflect, rather than answer questions about his weird comment.

Plus, this is a misleading story he's been spreading about Paxton, which leaves out the very critical information that prosecutors didn't proceed with the case referenced because the parents didn't want to have to put the child through having to testify again in the matter and were "tired of being used in this election."

The drag queen comment adds to Talarico's pile of weird and/or bad takes, including claiming there were six genders and supporting dismantling capitalism. He's been trying to run away from some of those prior remarks, claiming either he doesn't believe that anymore and/or he "missed the mark" with his prior statements.

But why would we want to vote for anyone who, by his own admission, has "missed the mark" on some rather basic issues? How could you trust anything he has to say about no longer holding those beliefs, when he could just be saying it to sound more moderate to get elected?

Why was he able to name someone so fast? https://t.co/LEu86HGf1V — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) September 14, 2026

I think Texas talk radio host Mark Davis spoke for all of us.

50 more days of this. https://t.co/Di7KBgB2lp — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) September 14, 2026

How much longer before we can vote in Ken Paxton and dismiss Talarico to the abyss that Beto and all the other leftist failures fall into when they fail in Texas?

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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