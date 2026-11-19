You may not be aware of a pressing issue in America today, but Katie Couric wants to make sure you do.

During her latest Next Question With Katie Couric podcast, which aired Thursday, the former Today Show co-host spoke with longtime NBC Sports announcer Bob Costas. They had a lot to catch up on as part of their hour-plus chat, but the former colleagues had the fate of CNN's unbiased coverage on their minds.

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Costas and Couric are clearly big fans of the leftist network. In one totally surreal exchange, Costas says CNN's programs give “fair" and “straightforward” news and commentary to viewers. But he's concerned about what might come of it long-term after the recent Paramount deal, something Couric shared, as she worried about any potential "leadership changes."

Costas said CNN doesn't allow a lot of "normalizing" on air - presumably, he means of whatever the Trump administration or Republicans in Washington are accomplishing.

He continued, "Now, will they have people on who will defend, rationalize, deflect, or even glorify Donald Trump? Will they have them on?"

The host jumps in, "Are you talking about Scott Jennings?" Then she does an impression of Jennings. It appears this is supposed to be funny, but it isn't.

The two of them prattle on for another minute, ridiculing Jennings' facial expressions. They're clearly not fans. Feel free to watch more of that bit, if you like.

The statement of the segment, though, belonging to Bob Costas, is beyond tone-deaf.

Costas' words here could only be said by a media personality who is sure he or she is speaking to only people who agree with him or her - or should. But it's a self-goal showcasing their arrogance.

"I think it's pretty clear that anyone who is reasonably well informed, including people who by nature are Republicans and conservatives, have to recognize, you know... someone who had no business being the county clerk in Fayetteville, Arkansas, has been president of the United States."

Katie Couric and Bob Costas gush over CNN, claim its reporting has been "fair and straightforward."



The only problem? That Scott Jennings guy.



Utter disdain starts oozing out at the mere mention of his name.



Costas: "What kind of nonsense am I forced to indulge here?"



Costas… pic.twitter.com/tNhYB30047 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 19, 2026

My colleague at sister site Townhall, Amy Curtis, happened to catch Scott Jennings’ reaction:

👋 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 19, 2026

Nailed it.

This is, deep down, who our alleged intellectual betters in the legacy media are. They are shallow and bitter people. No serious person or thought leader actually thinks that CNN does journalism.

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Couric's complicity here reminds me of an independent, wickedly dark comedic look at media from the '90s by Gus Van Sant, To Die For, starring a very young Nicole Kidman as one of the typical know-nothing "news babes," as Rush Limbaugh used to call them. It's certainly more entertaining than anything the legacy media can churn out.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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