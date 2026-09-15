Talarico's Comments About Kindergarten Are All Kinds of Weird

I'm not sure how much I believe in polls anymore, and, as someone living in Texas, I'm not sure I believe the polls that have Democrat James Talarico leading Republican Ken Paxton in the Senate race.

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On top of the polls, we have folks like Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) seemingly trying to throw a passive-aggressive tantrum after he lost his primary to Paxton when we're in the middle of a critical battle to hold onto the Senate. He even made — or at least seemingly endorsed — a comment comparing Vice President JD Vance and MAGA to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

All the Republicans should be fully focused on winning the battle, because Talarico is going all in, trying to recast himself as a moderate and fool people.

Fortunately, Talarico's comments just keep coming out and revealing how radical and weird he truly is, no matter how he tries to hide it now.

On Monday, I reported how quickly he responded when asked to name his favorite drag queen.

But another clip has been making the rounds and has been getting a lot of attention; it's also bizarre.

Deep thoughts from James talaCREEPO:



"What if we ran our world like we run a kindergarten classroom? Because at the end of the day, aren't we all just really big kindergartners?" #TXsen pic.twitter.com/bxLDbogVEl — Lone Star Liberty PAC (@LoneStar_PAC) September 12, 2026

"What if we ran our world like we run a kindergarten classroom? Because at the end of the day, aren't we all just really big kindergartners?" Talarico said.

No, we're not. We're adults. And we want to elect adults who will be able to deal with the real issues we have to deal with, not leftists who will act like children.

In a way, he does sort of nail the whiny left who act like children. Yes, they do sometimes behave like kindergartners. Is this an admission he behaves like a kindergartner? Not exactly a good recommendation for someone running for the U.S. Senate.

Then, too, if you look at that, it could be an unintentional comment about the "Nanny State" and how they really see the rest of us. He and the powers that be would be the "teachers" to "run" and dictate to us, as though we were kindergartners. We already have Democrats thinking they can dictate to us; we don't need more.

Can we comment on some of those books behind him? They include "The New Jim Crow" and "No Human Is Illegal." Imagine having that last book and seeking to represent a state that has had such a massive illegal alien issue. It shows a rejection of reality.

The kindergarten remarks are actually from six years ago. They are his well-wishes, as a state representative, to students from his district graduating high school during COVID. So he's actually making that comment about everyone being a kindergartner to students having to go out into the real world as adults, and telling them that, thinking that's good advice.

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This is not creepy at all people… Not at all. https://t.co/tkp5pf8eDk — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 14, 2026

Because a kindergarten classroom is a tyrannical structure where humans needing constant care and control are herded and led by a single person answerable not to the ones they care for and control but to a bureaucratic system with a detached administration and a panel of morons. https://t.co/Gy484q61oN — texanconstitutionalist (@texanconstitut1) September 13, 2026

Democrats really are the party of infantilization https://t.co/Xbrdy5tYoF — Matt Osborne (@OsborneInk) September 14, 2026

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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