Fox News Hosts Crush Talarico Over His Shameless Attack on Musk and Paxton

I think there's been a lot of coverage of how weird the Democrat nominee for the Senate in Texas, James Talarico, is.

But people need to point out more about how hypocritical and deceptive he is as well.

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Looks like Fox News just did that in a great segment. They showed Talarico attacking Elon Musk at a campaign event, saying if people received any negative flyers or saw any negative ads about him, they were likely from Elon Musk.

🚨 LOL: James Talarico just blamed the richest man in the world for every attack ad, mailer, and scary text in Texas.



If you saw it on TV, that was Elon. If it hit your mailbox, that was Elon. If you got a scary text, that was Elon too.



Meanwhile, billionaire Reid Hoffman is… pic.twitter.com/MHLBp5eFzs — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 26, 2026

Then he claimed that Ken Paxton was "not even one of us," lying and saying he wasn't even "from Texas." He claimed that Paxton was from California "just like Elon Musk." Why is it always the Californians saying, "Don't California my Texas," Talarico asked.

As Brian Kilmeade pointed out, Elon Musk lives in Texas and has brought at least $30 million in property taxes to Texas alone. "That's the man you want to vilify?" Kilmeade scoffs. That's not counting all the jobs and things he's brought by having his companies in Texas.

Lawrence Jones was having none of Talarico.

"He lies so much, and he needs to be fact-checked. Elon Musk is a resident of the state of Texas, right? So he has every right. His business is there; his home of residence is in Texas. He has every right to be involved with it."

Paxton moved to Texas when he was in college. He went to law school in Virginia, but then moved back to Texas. So to suggest he isn't from Texas when he's been in Texas for decades is dishonest. Then, too, this is from the same Democrats who want to tell us that any illegal alien is our neighbor and is "one of us."

Jones nailed Talarico with the hypocrisy of his remarks.

"Let's look at your donor list — the people who have been bankrolling you. They're from California. They're not from the state of Texas," Jones said. If he's going to play this moral superiority game, Jones said, let Talarico give back all the money that he got from outside the state of Texas. "Those are the people who are bankrolling him," Jones concluded.

Jones is absolutely correct. Talarico has specifically claimed that all of his donors are from Texas, which was false. Not only is that a lie, but more than half of his contributions came from out of state, according to an earlier report in July in the Texas Tribune, while almost 75 percent of Paxton's contributions were from in-state. As we've also noted, Californian and Epstein friend Reid Hoffman has contributed millions to a pro-Talarico PAC, and he's not the only billionaire helping Talarico. Meanwhile, Talarico is talking down billionaires and money in politics as though they're not helping him.

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While most of the rest of the mainstream media will talk about Elon Musk, they aren't pointing out things like Hoffman and the hypocrisy of Talarico for making these kinds of claims. Good on Fox News for driving home those points.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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