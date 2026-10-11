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Hot Takes: Dems See Their Opportunity Over the Trump-Russia Diesel Deal

Jennifer Oliver O'Connell Follow @asthegirlturns
Oct 11, 2026 9:02 AM
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Hot Takes: Dems See Their Opportunity Over the Trump-Russia Diesel Deal
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

As per usual, Democrats are casting shade on President Donald Trump's diesel deal with Russia and threatening action, especially when they retake power after the midterms... or so they assume.

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But those in the lukewarm Republican crowd are also putting in their two cents: that the U.S. has betrayed Ukraine and has gotten in bed with Russia. That the president's move is illegal and violates congressional approval, and that because of this, he is going to lose the midterms.

Rinse. Repeat.

Poor Pradheep is out-and-outright blackpilling at this point, saying that you don't have to vote Democrat, but you can no longer vote Republican because it's now the party which supports fascists and dictators.

Even Republican lawmakers are lining up against the president. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01) penned a love note on X to Zelensky and Ukraine, letting him know that he and the country had Congress' overwhelming support. 

I don't recall Fitzpatrick ever going this hard for President Trump or the American people. Just sayin'.

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President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has the overwhelming support of the United States Congress, he has the overwhelming support of the American people, and he has the overwhelming support of the Ukrainian people.  Russian illegally invaded Ukraine, a sovereign and freedom-loving nation, and Russia is squarely to blame for all damage and destruction, to both lives and treasure, that has resulted from Putin’s unprovoked attack.  

@ZelenskyyUa, you know that the United States Congress, and the American people, stand 100% behind you.  The Ukrainian people are so blessed to have you leading them in these difficult times.  We have your back, and we will stand with you until Ukrainian victory is achieved. 🇺🇸 🇺🇦

So, when did Fitzpatrick become House Speaker? And wouldn't Congress taking action require they actually be in session? Last we checked, they were out vacationing campaigning. Currently, diesel prices in Pennsylvania are $6.60 a gallon, so if this deal is going to lower that number, I suspect PA constituents don't really give a flying fig about Ukraine or Congress.

Like the good, performative RINO Fitzpatrick is, he says he will be submitting legislation to block Trump's action. Of course, by the time Congress is back in session, diesel prices will probably be down, and Fitzpatrick might be out of a job.

Ma tha Siobhan (If God is merciful). 

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Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) is also taking the president to task and demanding that everything stop until Congress can weigh in on this deal. 

Murkowski is not up for reelection until 2028, proving that it's easy to pretend to act tough when you've got nothing to lose.

Democrats are the most gleeful in all this, and they have their talking points locked in. They are practically frothing at the mouth about regaining the majorities in Congress, and their spin on this Russian diesel deal has given them the perfect opportunity. 

So Trump's "deal" with Russia is to:

-pay Russia to import diesel (which won't lower energy costs)

-so that they can take the money and bomb Ukraine 

-and use it to help Iran bomb Americans and our allies

Why are we here? Because House Republicans refused to let us vote on a stronger sanctions bill. Instead, they passed an optional one, and this is the result.  

We need new leadership in Congress FAST.

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It's still 22 days to the midterms, and whichever side takes Congress, there's still that matter of swearing in members and electing new leaders. So... not gonna happen that fast. 

The soon-to-be retired Steny Hoyer (MD-05) is also grandstanding and demanding Congress act... which, if they do, it will be after he's long gone.

It is outrageous for the President to purchase tons of diesel from Russia when he recently signed legislation that imposed the toughest sanctions on its oil and gas.

Congress must take action against this action to fuel the very war of aggression in Ukraine that our sanctions are meant to stop.

And of course, Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) is already salivating over another bite at the impeachment apple and indictments of the Trump cabinet once Democrats regain power. Because Ukraine corruption is A-OK, but supposed Trump administration corruption? It just cannot stand!

Bottom line: More corruption is being unearthed than what appears on the surface, and the Deep State is hard at work gaslighting, pointing fingers, and placing blame. 

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As for Democrats, they are happy to rehash Russia! Russia! Russia! all over again...because it worked so well the last time.  

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CONGRESS | DONALD TRUMP | RUSSIA | UKRAINE
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