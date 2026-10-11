Hot Takes: Dems See Their Opportunity Over the Trump-Russia Diesel Deal

As per usual, Democrats are casting shade on President Donald Trump's diesel deal with Russia and threatening action, especially when they retake power after the midterms... or so they assume.

Advertisement

But those in the lukewarm Republican crowd are also putting in their two cents: that the U.S. has betrayed Ukraine and has gotten in bed with Russia. That the president's move is illegal and violates congressional approval, and that because of this, he is going to lose the midterms.

Rinse. Repeat.

Trump is going to blame everyone for losing the election. The reality is Trump, and Trump alone, has driven the GOP into the toilet. He owns this. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) October 10, 2026

Poor Pradheep is out-and-outright blackpilling at this point, saying that you don't have to vote Democrat, but you can no longer vote Republican because it's now the party which supports fascists and dictators.

If Republicans are going to support fascists, communists, and dictators, that's even one less reason to vote for Republicans over Democrats. Independents have fewer and fewer reasons to vote GOP this year. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) October 10, 2026

Even Republican lawmakers are lining up against the president. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01) penned a love note on X to Zelensky and Ukraine, letting him know that he and the country had Congress' overwhelming support.

I don't recall Fitzpatrick ever going this hard for President Trump or the American people. Just sayin'.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has the overwhelming support of the United States Congress, he has the overwhelming support of the American people, and he has the overwhelming support of the Ukrainian people. Russian illegally invaded Ukraine, a sovereign and freedom-loving nation, and Russia is squarely to blame for all damage and destruction, to both lives and treasure, that has resulted from Putin’s unprovoked attack. @ZelenskyyUa, you know that the United States Congress, and the American people, stand 100% behind you. The Ukrainian people are so blessed to have you leading them in these difficult times. We have your back, and we will stand with you until Ukrainian victory is achieved. 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 — Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick 🇺🇸 (@RepBrianFitz) October 10, 2026

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has the overwhelming support of the United States Congress, he has the overwhelming support of the American people, and he has the overwhelming support of the Ukrainian people. Russian illegally invaded Ukraine, a sovereign and freedom-loving nation, and Russia is squarely to blame for all damage and destruction, to both lives and treasure, that has resulted from Putin’s unprovoked attack. @ZelenskyyUa, you know that the United States Congress, and the American people, stand 100% behind you. The Ukrainian people are so blessed to have you leading them in these difficult times. We have your back, and we will stand with you until Ukrainian victory is achieved. 🇺🇸 🇺🇦

So, when did Fitzpatrick become House Speaker? And wouldn't Congress taking action require they actually be in session? Last we checked, they were out vacationing campaigning. Currently, diesel prices in Pennsylvania are $6.60 a gallon, so if this deal is going to lower that number, I suspect PA constituents don't really give a flying fig about Ukraine or Congress.

Like the good, performative RINO Fitzpatrick is, he says he will be submitting legislation to block Trump's action. Of course, by the time Congress is back in session, diesel prices will probably be down, and Fitzpatrick might be out of a job.

Ma tha Siobhan (If God is merciful).

We will be introducing bipartisan legislation to block any and all purchases of Russian oil. It will be called the “Ronald Reagan Peace Through Strength Act.” It will be forced to the Floor via discharge and it will pass overwhelmingly. #PeaceThroughStrength — Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick 🇺🇸 (@RepBrianFitz) October 10, 2026

Advertisement

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) is also taking the president to task and demanding that everything stop until Congress can weigh in on this deal.

A few weeks ago, Congress overwhelmingly passed legislation to increase sanctions and tariffs on Russia. The President should be using those authorities instead of allowing Russia to export diesel, rake in revenues, and continue its catastrophic war in Ukraine. We can discuss Russia’s return to global energy markets once the war is over, but in the meantime, we need to cut off everything fueling it. https://t.co/KPkEoDy1Np — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) October 10, 2026

Murkowski is not up for reelection until 2028, proving that it's easy to pretend to act tough when you've got nothing to lose.

Democrats are the most gleeful in all this, and they have their talking points locked in. They are practically frothing at the mouth about regaining the majorities in Congress, and their spin on this Russian diesel deal has given them the perfect opportunity.

So Trump's "deal" with Russia is to: -pay Russia to import diesel (which won't lower energy costs) -so that they can take the money and bomb Ukraine -and use it to help Iran bomb Americans and our allies Why are we here? Because House Republicans refused to let us vote on a stronger sanctions bill. Instead, they passed an optional one, and this is the result. We need new leadership in Congress FAST. — Rep. Suhas Subramanyam (VA-10) (@RepSuhas) October 10, 2026

So Trump's "deal" with Russia is to: -pay Russia to import diesel (which won't lower energy costs) -so that they can take the money and bomb Ukraine -and use it to help Iran bomb Americans and our allies Why are we here? Because House Republicans refused to let us vote on a stronger sanctions bill. Instead, they passed an optional one, and this is the result. We need new leadership in Congress FAST.

Advertisement

It's still 22 days to the midterms, and whichever side takes Congress, there's still that matter of swearing in members and electing new leaders. So... not gonna happen that fast.

The soon-to-be retired Steny Hoyer (MD-05) is also grandstanding and demanding Congress act... which, if they do, it will be after he's long gone.

It is outrageous for the President to purchase tons of diesel from Russia when he recently signed legislation that imposed the toughest sanctions on its oil and gas. Congress must take action against this action to fuel the very war of aggression in Ukraine that our sanctions are meant to stop. https://t.co/97SIjyLgEB — Steny Hoyer (@RepStenyHoyer) October 10, 2026

It is outrageous for the President to purchase tons of diesel from Russia when he recently signed legislation that imposed the toughest sanctions on its oil and gas. Congress must take action against this action to fuel the very war of aggression in Ukraine that our sanctions are meant to stop.

And of course, Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) is already salivating over another bite at the impeachment apple and indictments of the Trump cabinet once Democrats regain power. Because Ukraine corruption is A-OK, but supposed Trump administration corruption? It just cannot stand!

This is the most corrupt President in history. He doesn't even hide it, but this Republican Congress is too afraid to even criticize him. A Democratic Congress will investigate the corruption and hold Trump accountable. — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) October 11, 2026

Bottom line: More corruption is being unearthed than what appears on the surface, and the Deep State is hard at work gaslighting, pointing fingers, and placing blame.

Advertisement

As for Democrats, they are happy to rehash Russia! Russia! Russia! all over again...because it worked so well the last time.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.