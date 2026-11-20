A rare act of bipartisanship took place Thursday evening on Capitol Hill, as Senate Republicans – who, let's face, don't have a lot of wins this session – got across the finish line a bill that could have significant implications on, among other things, AI, energy production, and electricity prices.

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The Republican-led Senate passed the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026 (or BAJAA for short) by a 62–33 vote, thus advancing legislation that would bring a major overhaul to the federal permitting process that has long been a frustration for American energy developers.

The bill would cut bureaucratic red tape and speed up construction of oil and gas pipelines and power plants.

Another provision of the legislation could prove popular with Americans because it deals with data centers that are using up increasing amounts of electricity. BAJAA would require any facility that uses at least 20 megawatts of power to shoulder more of the infrastructure costs associated with their operations, rather than leaving consumers to foot the bill.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), who helped negotiate the bipartisan agreement, celebrated the breakthrough Thursday night.

"Tonight, the passage of permitting reform in the Senate finally became reality and we took a major step towards addressing the affordability concerns of the American people," she said.

Tonight, the passage of permitting reform in the Senate finally became reality and we took a major step towards addressing the affordability concerns of the American people. I have spent years trying to achieve bipartisan compromise on legislation that gets our nation back to building, and the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act is the culmination of those efforts. — Shelley Moore Capito (@SenCapito) November 20, 2026

And the White House was happy with the vote, too.

Jarrod Agen, the executive director of the White House National Energy Dominance Council, said Friday, "Democrats and Republicans came together because, frankly, the American people are fed up. They want projects done. They want their energy bills to be cheaper. That's what this bill does."

.@jarrodagen on permitting reform: "We got it done in the Senate in a bipartisan fashion... The permitting process is out of control. We have done a lot of changes under the Trump Administration to shrink permitting from years down to just days — but we have to codify that." https://t.co/9KTF3HoePX — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 20, 2026

The bill now heads to the House, where Republicans are racing against the clock before Democrats take control in January.

And there's a potential hurdle to be found in the House: Sen. Alan Armstrong (R-OK) told Fox News he's concerned about whether enough House members will actually show up to vote. "I just hope we have people, you know, show up in the numbers that we need to vote for it," he told Fox News.

Capito shares his concern, tweeting: "I encourage leaders in the House to take advantage of the significant opportunity before us to grow our economy, create jobs, and make American life more affordable by expeditiously passing BAJAA."

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That's a particularly timely concern considering House Speaker Mike Johnson's recent warning to Republican lawmakers who have been skipping votes since the midterm elections.

All eyes are now on House Republicans to see whether they can finish the job before time runs out.

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