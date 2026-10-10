'He Better Damn Well Stop': Trump Calls for New Ukraine President After Zelensky Hits Refinery

President Donald Trump is no longer holding back after Ukraine struck a Russian diesel refinery shortly after his phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

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In scathing remarks, President Trump called out Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky for his country launching attacks against Russian diesel refineries.

.@POTUS: We told Zelensky, 'You can do whatever you want to Russia, but don't hit the refineries because that's a world problem.' And what does he do? He goes and hits the diesel fuel. He better damn well stop. https://t.co/CdRlMcPlKr — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 10, 2026

RedState colleague Jennifer Oliver O'Connell provided an excellent overview of the recent diplomatic developments and their ramifications for U.S.-Ukraine relations.

On his way to Clarksville, TN, on Saturday, President Trump spoke with the press and confirmed that he had asked Zelensky to leave the refineries alone, and that Zelensky disregarded his ask. Trump affirmed what the Ukrainian journalist above alleged: Zelensky's goal is to keep the chaos going, not end the war. Trump lit him up.

Donald Trump had just announced a "highly successful" phone call with Russian President Putin.

.@POTUS: "That is a big deal. That is massive amounts of oil coming into our country... We have massive amounts of oil coming into our country — and it's diesel, which is what we want." https://t.co/8xrXunCNmp — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 9, 2026

Here is what Trump had written on Truth Social:

I have just concluded a highly successful discussion with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, wherein it was agreed that Russia will immediately supply over 300,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel to the American and Global Marketplace, another 500,000 Tons during the month of November, and 1,000,000 Tons immediately thereafter. Additionally, based on the condition of their Diesel Refineries, Russia will then deliver, within a short period of time, 3,000,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel. Between our TOTAL CONTROL of the Strait of Hormuz, and this great announcement on Russian Energy, Diesel Prices for Americans and, indeed, the World, will be COMING DOWN, IN RECORD NUMBERS, AND FAST! Lower prices for Americans, especially our Great Farmers, Ranchers, and Truckers, is my Greatest Priority. This is a very big and important announcement. Additionally, it must be understood, that Iran will not have a Nuclear Weapon! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP

Trump has now gone even further and has called for Ukraine to get a "new president."

"I think it's time for Ukraine to get a new president," President Trump said Saturday, slamming Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for targeting Russian diesel refineries after Trump made a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin to supply more than 300,000 tons of diesel. "He can do whatever he wants, but he can't do that because we have a world problem," Trump said. "And the problem is caused by the lack of refineries for diesel fuel... He'd better damn well stop." — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 10, 2026

“I suggest they get a new leader who can make a deal because he could have made many deals and for some reason he never does… I think it’s time for Ukraine to get a new president.”

Here is a lengthier transcript, so that the general tenor of his remarks is unmistakable.

Zelensky could have settled this war many times, many, many times, and he chooses not to. Very difficult. It’s a war that should have never been started, if I were present, if the election weren’t rigged, I would have been president and that war would have never started. But he could have settled it many times. And he chose not to. We said you could do whatever you want to Russia, don’t hit the refineries because that’s a world problem. And he wants to make problems for the world. He wants to make problems for our farmers, our ranchers, with diesel fuel because Russia supplies a large portion of the diesel fuel throughout the world. And we told him, do whatever you want, but don’t hit the diesel fuel because there’s a problem and a shortage. What does he do? He goes and hits the diesel fuel. He can do whatever he wants, but he can’t do that because we have a world problem and the problem is caused by the lack of refineries for diesel fuel.

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He added: “He better damn well stop!”

Then, on the follow-up, he was just as pointed.

You know what I suggest? I suggest they get a new leader who can make a deal because he could have made many deals and for some reason he never does. And let me go a step further. If I were president, you wouldn’t have ever had that war. That war would have never started. There was no reason that that war with Ukraine and Russia started. It started due to incompetence. It should have never started. You wouldn’t have lost 30% of your country already. You’ve lost 30% of your country and you’ve had over a million people killed… That’s a war that should have never started and I think it’s time for Ukraine to get a new president.

This appears to be the president's most direct call yet for Zelensky to be replaced as Ukrainian president.

Despite EU leaders framing the proxy war in Ukraine as a defense of "democracy," the country has not had a presidential election since March 2019. That would be over seven years ago.

Trump has had fractious exchanges with Zelensky in the past. After a tense meeting in the Oval Office in February, Trump pressed Zelensky to pursue peace.

He’s got to say, “I want to make peace.” He doesn’t have to stand there and say about Putin this, Putin that. All negative things. He’s got to say: “I want to make peace. I don’t want to fight a war any longer.”

When asked if he wanted Zelensky gone, Trump was careful about his words.

I want anybody that’s going to make peace. If he’s capable of making peace, which he may or may not be, but I want somebody that’s going to make peace.

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He is no longer being delicate with his words. It now looks like President Trump wants Zelensky gone and a peace deal struck with Russia yesterday.

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