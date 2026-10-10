Zelensky Feels 'Betrayed' by US-Russia Diesel Deal. Trump Lit Him Up for Refinery Attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is extremely unhappy about President Donald Trump's decision to release sanctions on Russian diesel products. Zelensky was reportedly "blindsided," and he called the decision to pursue this action as, "weak."

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President Trump made the announcement that he was pursuing this path on Friday, in the midst of peace talks to end the Ukraine-Russia war being held in Florida with a Ukrainian negotiation team and U.S. special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Zelensky released an audio-only statement to legacy media outlets on Friday, expressing his outrage over the president's decision. (Note: Translated by X.)

“Right now, our Ukrainian team, our negotiating team, is in Florida for a 2-day visit, holding talks with the U.S. team about ending this terrible war, at minimum regarding a ceasefire. The start of a ceasefire could be an energy ceasefire, an energy-related cessation of hostilities. This is very important for our people, for our families. And at this very moment, while our team is meeting with the U.S. team in Florida, the U.S. President is having a conversation with the Kremlin leader, the leader responsible for this war and this aggression, and they reach an agreement under which USA gives Russia the opportunity to export diesel fuel. This is additional money for this war. This is additional money for the suffering caused to us, without question. This only fuels Putin and gives him the power to keep fighting even more. And at this very moment, when we are talking about peace, America is giving Russia the opportunity to export diesel fuel. That’s, I don’t know, millions, billions (of dollars). In any case, all of this goes toward the war against our people, against Ukraine, against all of us. I believe they are simply using our team as a cover. And this is clearly unfair. This is clearly not acting in good faith as a partner. And this, in my view, is a weak decision. Unfortunately, unfortunately, it is a weak decision from strong partners”

Additional Zelensky statement on the U.S.-Russia diesel agreement: “Right now, our Ukrainian team, our negotiating team, is in Florida for a 2-day visit, holding talks with the U.S. team about ending this terrible war, at minimum regarding a ceasefire. The start of a ceasefire could be an energy ceasefire, an energy-related cessation of hostilities. This is very important for our people, for our families. And at this very moment, while our team is meeting with the U.S. team in Florida, the U.S. President is having a conversation with the Kremlin leader, the leader responsible for this war and this aggression, and they reach an agreement under which USA gives Russia the opportunity to export diesel fuel. This is additional money for this war. This is additional money for the suffering caused to us, without question. This only fuels Putin and gives him the power to keep fighting even more. And at this very moment, when we are talking about peace, America is giving Russia the opportunity to export diesel fuel. That’s, I don’t know, millions, billions (of dollars). In any case, all of this goes toward the war against our people, against Ukraine, against all of us. I believe they are simply using our team as a cover. And this is clearly unfair. This is clearly not acting in good faith as a partner. And this, in my view, is a weak decision. Unfortunately, unfortunately, it is a weak decision from strong partners” https://t.co/QA8xfrWRL2 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 9, 2026

According to an Axios exclusive, Trump made petitions to Zelensky in September to stop attacking Russian oil refineries, but Zelensky ignored these requests.

President Trump decided to make a diesel fuel deal with Russia after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ignored half a dozen U.S. requests to stop attacking Russian oil refineries, a U.S. official with direct knowledge told Axios. [...] During eight hours of talks in Miami on Friday, Witkoff and Kushner told a Ukrainian negotiating team that the president was expected to speak to Putin and lift sanctions on Russian diesel exports. They were told that Trump decided to move forward after Ukraine ignored multiple requests to stop strikes on Russian oil refineries, which were directly affecting U.S. consumers. A Ukrainian official claimed that during the talks, Witkoff and Kushner threatened that Trump could cut off Ukraine from U.S. intelligence if it continued to ignore his requests. The U.S. official denied such a threat was made and said Witkoff and Kushner told the Ukrainians that the U.S. was a strong partner, providing munitions and intelligence. Ukraine therefore shouldn't take actions that hurt American consumers, Witkoff and Kushner said. "The attacks on the refineries cause pain in Russia, but it causes pain for the U.S., too," the U.S. official said.

As RedState reported, Russia will now supply additional diesel fuel to America and the global markets in order to ease the supply squeeze, which has been driving higher diesel fuel prices. This in turn puts an increase on the distribution and supply of goods and services, which in turn, puts a strain on American — and global — citizens' pocketbooks.

On Saturday, Zelensky is still decrying this decision and blaming renewed bombing by Russia on the U.S. loosening those sanctions on the country.

Today, Russia expressed its thanks for the lifting of sanctions on diesel exports by dropping five glide bombs on residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia. As of now, sadly, twelve people have been confirmed killed, including three children. My condolences to all their families and loved ones. Another fourteen people have been injured, and two of them are in critical condition – the doctors are fighting to save their lives. The status of twelve more people who may have been there is still being verified. All emergency services are at the scene, and search-and-rescue operations are underway. Overnight, thirteen of our regions came under attack. Residential buildings, infrastructure, and railway facilities have been damaged. Last night confirmed once again that in Russia, they take any easing of pressure to mean they can keep fighting, to mean they can keep dropping bombs on cities. Different signals are needed. Russia must understand that it needs to stop the war, and for that to happen, Russia must feel its losses. Right now, it is our long-range capabilities that are ensuring this. And we will respond to Russian strikes. I thank everyone who is helping. — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 10, 2026

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Today, Russia expressed its thanks for the lifting of sanctions on diesel exports by dropping five glide bombs on residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia. As of now, sadly, twelve people have been confirmed killed, including three children. My condolences to all their families and loved ones. Another fourteen people have been injured, and two of them are in critical condition – the doctors are fighting to save their lives. The status of twelve more people who may have been there is still being verified. All emergency services are at the scene, and search-and-rescue operations are underway. Overnight, thirteen of our regions came under attack. Residential buildings, infrastructure, and railway facilities have been damaged. Last night confirmed once again that in Russia, they take any easing of pressure to mean they can keep fighting, to mean they can keep dropping bombs on cities. Different signals are needed. Russia must understand that it needs to stop the war, and for that to happen, Russia must feel its losses. Right now, it is our long-range capabilities that are ensuring this. And we will respond to Russian strikes. I thank everyone who is helping.

This post could be taken as Zelensky throwing shade at the U.S. Zelensky has been reaching out to his EU partners to shore up Ukraine's defenses.

Zelensky also posted on X about conversations with French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as this exchange with Finnish President Alex Stubb.

I spoke with President of Finland @AlexStubb. I’m especially grateful for the assistance package to help protect our skies. We’ll receive ammunition for our F-16s in the coming days. This is what’s currently enabling us to shoot down jet-powered “shaheds. I briefed Alex on the latest Russian strikes. Of course, we also discussed a new challenge: additional revenue for Russia from petroleum product exports, which can be used to finance further Russian aggression. We’re preparing meetings and coordinating steps that can be useful under the current circumstances. Alex, thank you for your support! It’s important that we continue working together to protect people and limit Russia’s ability to wage this horrific war. — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 10, 2026

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I spoke with President of Finland @AlexStubb. I’m especially grateful for the assistance package to help protect our skies. We’ll receive ammunition for our F-16s in the coming days. This is what’s currently enabling us to shoot down jet-powered “shaheds. I briefed Alex on the latest Russian strikes. Of course, we also discussed a new challenge: additional revenue for Russia from petroleum product exports, which can be used to finance further Russian aggression. We’re preparing meetings and coordinating steps that can be useful under the current circumstances. Alex, thank you for your support! It’s important that we continue working together to protect people and limit Russia’s ability to wage this horrific war.

One Ukrainian journalist places the blame for the prolonged war and chaos at Zelensky's feet.

Zelensky is a virus. He destroys the rules of politics and push the whole world into chaos. He has conflicts with Russia, US, S.Korea, Belarus, Poland... Unkrainians hate him. Zelensky, Macron and Merz - people with minimal ratings - took our countries hostage and are provoking a world war to save themselves. You still don’t understand who you’ve raised. I’ve already said it more than once, but I’ll repeat: people all over the world will suffer because of Zelensky. Europe should be free. — Diana Panchenko 🇺🇦 (@Panchenko_X) October 10, 2026

Zelensky is a virus. He destroys the rules of politics and push the whole world into chaos. He has conflicts with Russia, US, S.Korea, Belarus, Poland... Unkrainians hate him. Zelensky, Macron and Merz - people with minimal ratings - took our countries hostage and are provoking a world war to save themselves. You still don’t understand who you’ve raised. I’ve already said it more than once, but I’ll repeat: people all over the world will suffer because of Zelensky. Europe should be free.

And global analyst Gina Milan calls what Zelensky is doing as "treasonous."

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What Zelensky did was treasonous. He spent months bombing Russian refineries, driving up diesel prices and hurting Americans, even after Trump told him to stop. Then, while his team was in Florida asking for U.S. support, he publicly called Trump’s diesel deal with Putin a “betrayal,” a “smokescreen,” and a “weak decision.” If this was a loyalty test, he failed it. America doesn’t exist to bankroll a foreign leader who attacks our energy interests and then lectures us for trying to fix the damage he helped cause. He’ll find out the hard way. Let the EU take care of him. — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) October 10, 2026

What Zelensky did was treasonous. He spent months bombing Russian refineries, driving up diesel prices and hurting Americans, even after Trump told him to stop. Then, while his team was in Florida asking for U.S. support, he publicly called Trump’s diesel deal with Putin a “betrayal,” a “smokescreen,” and a “weak decision.” If this was a loyalty test, he failed it. America doesn’t exist to bankroll a foreign leader who attacks our energy interests and then lectures us for trying to fix the damage he helped cause. He’ll find out the hard way. Let the EU take care of him.

Unlike Zelensky and his EU partners, Russia is pleased with these developments.

President Putin and President Trump just had a successful call. Russia-US energy and economic cooperation will continue and benefit global markets and the world. 🇷🇺🤝🇺🇸 https://t.co/oSkGhMRry0 — Kirill Dmitriev (@kadmitriev) October 9, 2026

On his way to Syracuse, NY on Friday, President Trump touted the deal and thanked Putin for his cooperation.

.@POTUS: "That is a big deal. That is massive amounts of oil coming into our country... We have massive amounts of oil coming into our country — and it's diesel, which is what we want." https://t.co/8xrXunCNmp — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 9, 2026

On his way to Clarksville, TN, on Saturday, President Trump spoke with the press and confirmed that he had asked Zelensky to leave the refineries alone, and that Zelensky disregarded his ask. Trump affirmed what the Ukrainian journalist above alleged: Zelensky's goal is to keep the chaos going, not end the war.

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Trump lit him up.

WATCH:

.@POTUS: We told Zelensky, 'You can do whatever you want to Russia, but don't hit the refineries because that's a world problem.' And what does he do? He goes and hits the diesel fuel. He better damn well stop. https://t.co/CdRlMcPlKr — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 10, 2026

This is a shifting situation. RedState will update as more facts become available.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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