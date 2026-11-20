The House Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday afternoon took the unprecedented step of releasing export control license application information regarding Nvidia and AMD's AI chip licenses for the People's Republic of China, saying that the committee "determines that the withholding of the following information is contrary to the national interest."

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In a press release accompanying the records, the committee stated that the Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) received applications to sell 3.4 million AI chips to China, and approved 879,000, "including approvals for AI chip exports to Department of War-designated Chinese Military Companies like Alibaba and Tencent" and including "requests by NVIDIA to depend on possible chip-smuggling fronts to facilitate their sales of advanced AI chips to Chinese companies."

In addition, a RedState review of the records shows that Alice Huang, the Chinese national and former Megaspeed CEO who has been under federal criminal investigation since mid-2025, is tied to at least one of the companies through her sister and her husband.

Despite all of that, "every NVIDIA and AMD application stated that the proposed transfer posed a “low” risk of diversion," the committee said.

The records released Thursday covered the time period from December 2025 through May 11, 2026, so they're not part of the time frame covering the Megaspeed investigation. Sales of Nvidia's H200 chip to China were allowed starting in January 2026, and according to the records released none of the approved sales had been actually shipped to China. Nvidia later told investors it had made a fraction of its authorized H200 shipments, and a company spokesman now says those shipments to China have stopped.

Tencent was already on the list

Commerce approved 150,000 chips for Tencent companies, split evenly between Nvidia and AMD. It also approved 75,000 Nvidia chips for Alibaba, 43,000 for Baidu and 4,000 for BYD. Alibaba, Baidu and BYD were added to the Department of War’s Section 1260H list in June, after the May tally. Tencent Holdings had been on it since January 2025, before either application was filed. The military-company designation is separate from Commerce’s Entity List, but Commerce had ample notice of the Pentagon’s judgment about Tencent.

The Alice Huang/PLA connection

On April 6, Nvidia applied to sell 40,800 H200s to New Century Lettall Data Service. According to an investigation by the New York Times and Strider Technologies, that company is the Hong Kong subsidiary of Century Litong, in which Alice Huang's sister has a significant ownership stake, and for which her presumed husband, Kang Wei, has been Executive Director since 2022.

From late 2025, after Nvidia stopped selling to Megaspeed, through early 2026, the Times states that "Century Litong appears to have been one of only a few sources able to supply Nvidia chips to China at the vast scale needed for its A.I. build-out." Century Litong also delivered servers including Nvidia's H800 chip to supercomputing center in Shanghai in October 2023. There were no restrictions on the sale of that chip to China at the time, but the Times reports that it's unclear where Century Litong obtained those chips. Century Litong now operates that supercomputing center under a $54 million lease from Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), China’s state aerospace and defense conglomerate. (We've covered that company before; the company partnered with Hunter Biden to acquire U.S. stealth technology from Henniges Automotive.)

According to the Times' research, Jiangsu Lettall Electronic acquired 90 percent of Century Litong in late 2023, "and owned all of it by 2024. Lettall also owns 80 percent of Nanjing Jinning Microwave, which manufactures components for Chinese radar and missile systems; according to Strider Research, "Jinning’s parts go into the P.L.A.’s DF-series missiles, including intercontinental ballistic missiles and anti-ship 'carrier killers,' as well as the J-20 stealth fighter plane."

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With the acquisition of Century Litong, that Chinese military supplier would have access to these chips, if the application was approved by Commerce. However, Nvidia says it never shipped an H200 to Lettall and will not do so.

Century Litong also has partnerships with Huawei and Hangjin Technology, both of which are blacklisted by the Department of War, and sells product to China Electronics Technology Group, a state-owned military electronics maker.

The timeline here is interesting, too. Commerce and Justice say the U.S. investigation into possible export violations by Megaspeed began in 2024, that Commerce investigators asked Nvidia for records of direct or indirect sales to Megaspeed in May 2025, and that Nvidia put Megaspeed on its internal no-sell list the following month. Then, in the fall of 2025 Century Litong was supplying Nvidia chips to China "at the vast scale needed for its A.I. buildout."

A few months later, Nvidia filed the Lettall application, stating that there was a "low" risk of diversion.

Installers with empty offices

Which companies in the license application records might the House Foreign Affairs Committee be referring to as possible chip-smuggling fronts? In a New York Times investigation into possible chip smuggling front companies, Beijing New Matrix, Maginfra, ZTE Kangxun, Aivres Systems, and Shanghai Jiatang, companies listed as installers on Nvidia's applications, are all mentioned. Times reporters found both New Matrix and Maginfra's listed offices empty, traced two of New Matrix's owners to a company Commerce blacklisted in 2024, and found that Maginfra shares personnel and patents with blacklisted Chinese server manufacturer Inspur. Aivres Systems, which had supplied advanced Nvidia equipment to Megaspeed, is also connected to Inspur, according to that investigation. They traced Shanghai Jiatang to Datang Telecom, a state-owned company that supplies technology to the PLA.

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Spotting the red flags

How is it that the Times reporters can find all of these troubling connections and relationships and Nvidia can't? In May 2025, "in response to diversion schemes that BIS has identified with regard to advanced computing ICs," BIS released this "Industry Guidance to Prevent Diversion of Advanced Computing Integrated Circuits," which it describes as:

A non-exhaustive list of transactional and behavioral red flags (in addition to the “Know Your Customer” and Red Flag Guidance available on the BIS website and set forth at supplement no. 3 to part 732 of the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) (15 CFR parts 730-774)) and due diligence actions that can assist companies in evaluating whether a party or an identified activity may be connected to export control evasion.

It should be noted that this guidance was published while BIS was actively investigating Megaspeed and SuperMicro, but before Nvidia's general counsel Tim Teter contacted Commerce Under Secretary Jeff Kessler about Alice Huang's alleged detention in Singapore. Are the "diversion schemes BIS has identified" related to what was observed with Megaspeed and its subsidiaries, and SuperMicro?

Some of the red flags listed for customers, consignees, and installers are things like a new customer with a large order, a company with little to no presence online, a business line that does not fit the equipment, an implausible installation site (such as a residential address), empty offices, or a refusal to identify the actual user. Many of those are apparent in the companies mentioned, but somehow Nvidia, which is obligated to screen for these things, couldn't even use its own AI to determine the risk of diversion.

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