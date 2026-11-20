Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) is angling for something ahead of 2028, but it's not a presidential run. The 2028 field is becoming increasingly crowded with the beta male, intersectionality brigade with a few white guys thrown in, and Slotkin strikes me as someone who is better at being anointed than being in a knife fight. Not to mention, her favorability among the American public is not all that great.

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As one of the Seditious Six who encouraged the American military to not follow "illegal orders" while failing to define what those illegal orders were, she's about as trustworthy as a fox in a hen house. Slotkin did herself no favors by threatening young Republicans who choose to work for the Trump administration. Slotkin knows she greatly lacks in charisma or attractiveness à la AOC, so her straight-up fabulist act only goes so far.

Maybe Slotkin is hankering for a 2028 Vice Presidential nominee slot, CIA Director, or DNI. After all, as a former CIA official, fomenting unrest and engineering color revolutions is right up her alley. Either way, Slotkin knows one thing for sure: Her political future depends upon throwing in her lot with the DSA crazies that now control the Democrat Party, which is why she endorsed Michigan's U.S. Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed. Slotkin is busy feathering her nest to secure her place within the new regime.

Slotkin used this X informational video, which includes a throwaway endorsement of Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) over Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for Senate Majority Leader, to give her thoughts about what leadership in the new Democrat Majority must look like.

Shorter: Move over fossils, the DSA youngins need to take charge, and I plan to pave the way.

Slotkin claimed:

"I have been vocal for many, many years of the importance in the Democrat Party getting a new generation of leadership. Particularly after the election we just had earlier this month, I think that message was sent loud and clear: the American public want a new generation, and they want big and bold ideas."

Not really. According to exit polling and election post commentary, that wasn't the mandate the American public wanted. They wanted life to become more affordable. Despite evidence that Democrats have never been able to do this, the Republicans were piss poor with their messaging on affordability, as well as their lackluster attempts to maintain their own congressional seats, let alone their colleagues'.

Slotkin goes about her typical gaslighting by setting one narrative about the public — for the public's consumption — while ignoring the narrative being planned for execution.

"I think the American public spoke loud and clear about what they wanted to see in the country and from this new generation of leadership. Not marginal change, not small nibbling at the edges. The mandate from the voters is to do things that put more money in people's pockets, and to do things in big and bold ways, and quickly. That's what the voters expect us to do, and no matter who leads us, they should understand that mandate."

Slotkin is not unaware of Democrat Rep. Ayanna Pressley's (MA-07) calls for reparations and Medicare-for-All or Democrat Rep. Robert Garcia's (CA-42) threats of lawfare against Trump's family and administration. None of the above has anything to do with putting money into anyone's pockets but lawyers. After Slotkin inserts her throwaway endorsement of Van Hollen, she dives into her real purpose: dictating how the Democrat leadership selection must look going forward.

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"But I think no matter the outcome, it's going to be imperative for our leaders to demonstrate how they're going to incorporate that next generation and what big and bold ideas specifically they're gonna put forward in the first 100 days. Leaders who want positions have to stand up in front of the caucus, talk about what their plan is, talk about how they're going to bring in the new generation both on substance and also on communications, right? Getting the word out to the American people."

She means telling the American people what they should think. Frankly, they've been successful so far, so let them cook. Maybe Republicans will finally catch up.

Slotkin throws in this hilarious sop to former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (CA-11), who was practically shoved out of her seat by that younger leadership demanding change.

"We also have an example from the House on how to hand-off successfully to the next generation. Nancy Pelosi, when she was leader, announced that she would run for one more term and then would hand off to the next generation, helping to shepherd that new generation into leadership."

Pelosi was all but pushed aside when the egregious Democrat California State Sen. Scott Wiener announced his run for her seat even before Pelosi had announced her retirement. Pelosi was then kicked to the curb by the younger generation again when she tried to pick her successor, and failed. The cartel that counts the votes in California decided Wiener was it, and that's the way it is.

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So, Pelosi is a terrible example of how to "shepherd" this younger leadership. Truth be told, no one is going to be shepherded. The DSA's aim is domination, and the takeover will be done by them, not to them.

Here's the speck of truth in Slotkin's gaseous emissions: DSA will mow over the old leadership and set the agenda. Deal with it.

WATCH:

We need new leadership in the U.S. Senate. https://t.co/6VumM7bMvj — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) November 19, 2026

In terms of attractiveness, Slotkin would do well to get some consultation on her lighting and fashion.

Just sayin'.

While the prospect of this lot being sworn in come January 3, 2027 is a bit disheartening, we have many popcorn-worthy moments to look forward to. Heck, if Slotkin's play is any indication, the Democrat infighting and showdowns are going to be dinner theater.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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