President Trump dropped what appeared to be a major policy announcement during his Friday press conference from the White House Briefing Room when he warned American tech companies that they could face large penalties if they build their data centers overseas.

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The president was speaking with the media following his historic three-day trip to Asia and made it clear that he sees the race for Super Intelligence (SI) supremacy as an issue of national security. Particularly when it comes to China.

"Whoever wins SI wins. Remember that," Trump declared. He added, "We're not going to allow our companies to build data centers outside of our country. We're not going to allow that to happen."

He pointed out that great damage had been done to American manufacturing when the semiconductor industry decided to move critical operations overseas. And then he dropped a bombshell that may have been news for his staff.

"So I just — I don't know if that's a breaking story, but I haven't even said that to my people," Trump told reporters, adding that many of those people were in the room.

"We're not going to allow companies to build data centers in other countries. If they do that, they can, but we're going to put a tremendous tax on them if they do it."

🚨President Trump on data centers: "We’re not gonna allow our companies to build data centers outside of our country. We’re not gonna allow that to happen […] if they do that, they can, but we’re gonna put a tremendous tax on them." https://t.co/a9CqhHszOv — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 20, 2026

The president didn't offer any specifics on how large that tax penalty would be, but his announcement could be seen as a significant escalation in his effort to keep SI infrastructure on American soil.

And he singled out China as the reason for the escalation.

"Because China will take all of them," Trump warned, referring to data centers relocating there if American communities reject them.

Rather than rejecting data centers outright, he urged local officials and residents to negotiate better deals. "Make them pay you," he said. "Make them pay your community, but take advantage. Don't shut them off."

And he pointed to areas that have been rewarded with substantial windfalls for welcoming data centers. "In one case, they're paying teachers $50,000 in order to get it approved in Louisiana," he said. "In another place, they're giving the residents in that area $10,000 apiece."

Trump's message was clear: America can't afford to lose the SI race to China – and he's determined to keep the infrastructure needed to win it right here at home.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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