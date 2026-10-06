If Democrats Sweep the Midterms, Trump Must Call Their Bluff

It’s kooky season again — that biennial time when the information fire hydrants open up to spew the most insane media feeding frenzies and partisan hot takes possible.

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There are the panics over pandemics, major cities burning for no apparent reason, culture-war issues coming in at a fever pitch, needless GOP bickering and political infighting, and even some worse-than-Watergate scandals that we’re only just now hearing about.

And, of course, there are lizard people.

JUST IN: UFO whistleblower David Grusch claims U.S. troops opened fire on 7-foot “reptilian” beings found alive at the wreckage of an alleged alien spacecraft. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) October 4, 2026

Whether these stories are legitimate parts of the news cycle or not, the breakneck pace makes it impossible to dig deeper than the visceral, knee-jerk emotional response before it’s time to move on to the next outrage.

In all likelihood, that is by design. By the time some buried document confirming the lizard people is rooted out of a burn bag in the Langley basement, it will be old news.

But if there is one thing that truly strains credulity, it is the perennial pivot from mainstream media types who normally attempt a thin veneer of “objectivity” into the most shameless shills around, effectively showing their one true color: deep blue.

Kornacki: Democrats think ‘recipe is there’ to roll back Republican gains in Iowa https://t.co/l9U1pBssqg https://t.co/sHVVrFko9D — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) October 2, 2026

Does anyone else remember when the press suddenly started clamoring about a blue upset in Iowa during the last election? Evidently, no lessons were learned.

The Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll conducted by J. Ann Selzer shows women — particularly those who are older or are politically independent — are driving the late shift toward Harris and other Democratic candidates https://t.co/9ECaU4Kujz https://t.co/AB2H8uPeiS — Bloomberg TV (@BloombergTV) November 4, 2024

The suppression polls pushing DNC pablum have been activated once again, and so we must endure the incessant charade of pundits treating them like serious analysis for the next few weeks.

Senate Polling — NYT/Siena (A+) 🔵 Alaska - Peltola +7 (Flip) 🔵 Texas - Talarico +5 (Flip) 🔵 Ohio - Brown +3 (Flip) 🔵 Michigan - El-Sayed +5 ⚪️ Kansas - TIED 🔴 Iowa - Hinson +1 🔴 Maine - Collins +3 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) October 3, 2026

That’s not to say the prospect of the GOP losing both chambers of Congress isn’t a very serious threat. Even if Republicans in power have done just as good a job as any at keeping the Trump administration in check via legislative gridlock and judicial injunctions, the electorate almost always perceives a need to balance the scales.

It is a scarier proposition than usual, though, considering Democrats and their socialist comrades already have made their intentions clear.

Lame-duck congressman Steve Cohen, a Tennessee Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, fired a desperate parting shot on Sept. 24 by filing 26 more articles of impeachment against Trump.

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With a sneak preview like that, what would the actual agenda look like should the Left regain any real power?

Even amongst themselves, Democrats are keeping as tight a lid as possible on most of their policy proposals. Instead, they are warning that a failure to sweep the midterms will help usher in a third Trump term in 2028.

Another reason to root for Dems in the 2026 midterms: It becomes much less likely Trump could stay on for an unconstitutional 3rd term. https://t.co/UuijTva2d9 — Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) October 2, 2026

This is not empty rhetoric but purposeful panicmongering.

“Those questions are really important because one of the things we’ve learned in the Trump era is that laws don’t enforce themselves. And so the question is which laws can be enforced,” Democrat strategist Dmitri Melhorn said, entirely unironically and with no semblance of self-awareness, on a recent podcast, according to Mediaite.

“The Republican Party could choose to nominate him, and once they’ve nominated him, it becomes very difficult for anyone to force him off the ballot or for him to, you know, be somehow invalidated,” Melhorn continued. “And so then you’ve got a realistic chance that he could become a president yet again.”

To be fair, the 80-year-old Trump hasn’t exactly assuaged their fears, often goading the media to beclown themselves by humoring such speculation.

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Trump on running for a third term: "I would love to do it." Q: "You're not ruling out a third term?" Trump: "Am I not ruling it out? You'll have to tell me." https://t.co/EbRgYfvtRI — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) October 27, 2025

But what Democrats fail to realize is that their regaining power (and subsequent abuse thereof) may be the absolute surest way to lock in this outcome.

Trump is at his very best when the chips are down — and when his enemies are piling it on to try to defeat him in unprecedented ways that can only be described as political brinkmanship.

Nothing could be worse for Democrats’ 2028 prospects than tipping their hand to the fact that the Biden years were no fluke — that the fiasco autopen presidency played out exactly as intended by chipping away at institutional safeguards such as closed borders and single-tiered justice.

While two more years of inaction courtesy of the two Johns — Thune and Roberts — might sour the splintering MAGA movement against turning out again in 2028, giving them something to rally around would have the exact opposite effect.

Even Rahm Emanuel, the former Obama chief of staff and Chicago mayor, cautioned his Democrat partymates on Sunday’s “Meet the Press” to avoid the “food fight” that more impeachment hearings would bring.

Yet, with few other exceptions who carry sufficient weight in the party to get them to rethink their rhetoric, Democrats’ worst-case scenario of four more years could turn into a self-fulfilling prophecy.

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Thus, Republicans should help by making the consequences crystal clear: If Democrats retake Congress and wage even one more spurious impeachment plot against Trump, seditious coup attempt, or any of the other destabilizing schemes they’ve pulled in the past, he will again be at the top of the ticket next time, 22nd Amendment be damned.

With Trump’s era of political dominance winding down to what should be its final chapter, our only hope of breaking the cycle is that if TDS can lead the Left to such a level of lunacy as this, it can also be what saves them from themselves.

Elsewise, if this toxic tit-for-tat is the new normal, I, for one, would like to welcome our lizard overlords.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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