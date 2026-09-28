Illegal Alien Voters, 300 Allegedly Dumped Ballots: DOJ Unveils More Election Fraud Cases

On Monday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced more arrests and guilty pleas in several election-related cases up and down the Eastern seaboard, the Pacific, and even in the Midwest. That thing that Democrats and the Left claim rarely happens — illegal aliens interfering and even voting in U.S. elections — seems to just keep happening.

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As my RedState colleague Ward Clark reported last week, 16 individuals across several states were nabbed and charged. This time it involves 12 individuals, three of them illegally in the country. This sweep incorporates parts of Florida, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and spreads as far as Utah and Hawaii.

Amazing what happens when the DOJ does the work of prosecuting crimes and criminals.

Today, the Justice Department announced charges and guilty pleas involving 12 individuals, including three illegal aliens, in connection with illegal voting, fraudulent voter registration, and related election crimes across the country. The cases include voting by aliens in federal elections, false claims of U.S. citizenship to register or vote, false statements on citizenship applications, and the alleged disposal of approximately 300 mail-in ballots by a former postal carrier.

Here is a rundown of the miscreants in question:

In the Middle District of Florida, a 75-year-old Canuck named Christiane Vinette Young was in the country illegally. Young has been charged with three counts of voting by an alien when she cast a ballot in the 2022 and 2024 general elections, and in the 2022 primary election.

In the Southern District of Florida, a Haitian national named Valery Zidor, who was under temporary protected status (TPS) at the time he voted, falsely claimed U.S. citizenship, registered to vote in 2024, and then voted in the general election. Zidor pled guilty to two counts of making a false claim of citizenship in order to vote, and one count of voting by an alien.

Nigerian national George Olawunmi Johnson, a lawful permanent resident in the District of Kansas, registered to vote in February 2010 and allegedly cast a ballot in the 2024 general election. Johnson was charged with one count of false claim to U.S. citizenship, one count of false claim to U.S. citizenship in order to cast a vote, one count of fraudulent election conduct, and one count of voting by an alien in a federal election.

In the District of New Jersey, two foreign nationals who had permanent residency in the U.S. were charged with illegally voting in a federal election as well as falsifying statements while applying for U.S. citizenship.

Jamaican national Patrick Terrance Reid voted in person in the 2012 and 2016 presidential elections, and by mail-in ballot in the presidential elections for 2020 and 2024.

Venezuelan national Danubis Bernat voted in person during the 2024 general election.

Another lawful permanent resident, Mexican national Imelda Magallanes from the Western District of Texas, was charged with one count of voting by an alien in a federal election. This example is the reason why giving out driver's licenses like candy to illegal aliens and even lawful foreign residents without any checks and balances is a terrible idea.

Voting records from the Midland County Elections Office indicate that Magallanes first registered to vote in October 2020 using her Texas driver’s license as identification. Voting records also reveal that Magallanes voted in the November 2024 general election.

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In the District of Hawaii, Filipino national and lawful permanent resident Bernadette Acaso voted in the 2024 election via mail-in ballot. Acaso pled guilty to unlawfully voting as an alien.

U.S. citizen Damon Matai Seei may have been doing someone else's bidding in his role as a USPS mail carrier. Seei was charged with "unlawful secretion, destruction, and delay of mail after he allegedly unlawfully threw away mail that he was entrusted to deliver – including approximately 300 mail-in ballots to registered voters in Utah."

The Eastern District of Pennsylvania had the motherlode of malfeasance. Four aliens, including two illegal aliens, were charged with election-related crimes. One of the illegal aliens submitted at least eight fraudulent voter registrations, and he voted in at least one election. This is one reason why the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) could continue to perform Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) checks is so critical.

Cliff Sanon, 39, an illegal alien from Haiti who has been residing in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was charged by criminal complaint with one count of submitting a fraudulent voter registration application. Sanon allegedly submitted a voter registration application in February 2026 prior to the May 2026 primary election, despite being a citizen of Haiti and not an American citizen. The complaint further alleges that this was among eight fraudulent voter registration applications submitted by Sanon, who also voted in the November 2022 election. Dilea Ochoa-Perez, 43, an illegal alien from Mexico who has been residing in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, was charged by information with two counts of voting as an alien. According to the information, Ochoa-Perez allegedly illegally voted in Chester County in the November 2022 and November 2024 general elections, even though she was a citizen of Mexico at the time of both elections and not a U.S citizen. Trinidad & Tobago national Sade Guppy, 37, a lawful permanent resident, was charged by information with one count of voting as an alien. According to the information, Guppy allegedly illegally voted in Philadelphia County in the November 2022 general election, even though she was not a U.S. citizen. Mexican national Eduardo Gallardo Maldonado, 66, a lawful permanent resident, was charged by information with one count of voting as an alien. According to the information, Maldonado allegedly illegally voted in Philadelphia County in the November 2024 general election, even though he was not a U.S. citizen.

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Along with doing the work that should have been done years ago, this extensive sweep by the DOJ to arrest these bad actors is having the appropriate chilling effect. Just as First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli is doing in California, DHS and DOJ continue to announce major moves to assist local and state election officials in combating voter fraud as a heads-up to any wannabe fraudsters. But it is evident that the varied and wide-ranging nature of these arrests will keep anyone who is thinking about it on their heels, because they have no concept of where or when the hammer might fall.

This is the way.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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