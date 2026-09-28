Talarico Invokes Jesus to Justify His Positions and It Goes All Kinds of Wrong

We've seen a lot of wild statements from Texas Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico.

But Talarico posted a screed on Sunday about how his healthcare positions were based on "biblical grounds," then misused Jesus to justify his takes.

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When Jesus healed the sick, he didn’t ask for a deductible.



When he fed the hungry, he didn’t price gouge for a profit.



When the Hebrew prophets saw corruption, they spoke truth to power.



When I take on this corrupt system, I’m doing it on biblical grounds. pic.twitter.com/cpxUXeYE5W — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) September 27, 2026

When Jesus healed the sick, he didn’t ask for a deductible. So when I fight for universal healthcare, I'm doing it on biblical grounds. When Jesus fed the hungry, he didn’t price gouge to turn a profit. So when I say that no child in the state of Texas should go to bed hungry, I'm doing it on biblical grounds. And when the Hebrew prophets saw corruption in high places, they spoke truth to power. So when I take on the politicians who are serving themselves and not the people, I’m doing it on biblical grounds.

I listened to that, and the first thing I thought of was Sen. Lloyn Bentsen during his debate with Dan Quayle: "Senator, I served with Jack Kennedy. I knew Jack Kennedy. Jack Kennedy was a friend of mine. Senator, you're no Jack Kennedy."

Talarico, you are no Jesus.

When he healed the sick and fed the hungry, Jesus wasn't demanding more tax money from us to do it. He was using his powers as the Son of God.

When Jesus performed his miracles, he was not running for office or approving a political platform; he was working to bring us all closer to God.

So attempting to use Christ's miracles for a political justification while running for election is particularly gross. I don't see anything about government-controlled healthcare in the Bible. Plus, Jesus is not the government, and the government is not God. I realize Talarico would like the government to dictate to us, but his warped ideas of government don't make it God. What he and other Democrats are pushing would make everything worse.

Then too, didn't Talarico say God was non-binary? Funny how he referred to Jesus as a "he" — sounds like some serious misgendering going on there.

Given that Talarico is a "Christian" who said he "hates Christianity," I think he doesn't stand on any grounds to tell us anything at all about Jesus — or the government.

He obviously got ratioed to the moon in response. Here's just a small sample.

And when Jesus preached to the crowds, he didn’t ask for their votes.



You’re a hypocrite, James. https://t.co/dt6xUcBtWL — Jace Yarbrough (@JaceYarbrough) September 27, 2026

This is really obscene https://t.co/tiMXdeLW2s — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) September 28, 2026

Bottom line?

Talarico missed hundreds of votes; he didn't even do his job in the state legislature. What he advocates will make things worse, and Ken Paxton has great policy. Get out and vote red to save the country.

Case closed.

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