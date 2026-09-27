Hillary Clinton Just Went After Donald Trump. She Gets Absolutely Wrecked.

There has to be a term for something worse than hypocrisy when it comes to Hillary Clinton.

How about, "Hillarocrisy"?

That's because Hillary Clinton knowingly tells mistruths about her political adversaries, while exempting herself from her own criticism.

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Ironically, this lack of personal accountability is not a bug, but a feature of authoritarian rule. That's what makes her doomsaying complaints about Donald Trump so absolutely rich.

Here is the latest edition of the Hillary Clinton chronicles, which remind us once again what a disingenuous piece of work she is.

The former secretary of state recently told The Washington Post in an interview that Trump's effort to keep the serial hoax networks Politico, CNN, and MSNOW out of the White House was "deeply disturbing."





“Honestly, every day that goes by, another unconstitutional, illegal action takes place on the part of this administration,” she said. “And this latest one is so troubling because kicking out news organizations from covering the administration from the White House really sends a signal that everything is at risk.”

“Freedom of the press, as you know so well, is a cornerstone. I mean, it is at the core of who we are as Americans," she added.

Maybe she should have spoken up when Donald Trump was being mass deplatformed while calling for peace on January 6. Or when millions of Americans were being censored for justifiably criticizing the COVID pandemic response. Or when critics of the official narratives on everything from the Russia-Ukraine War to global warming were being suppressed on social media platforms.

Hillary Clinton complaining about "unconstitutionality" is kind of like an arsonist complaining about house fires. The Obama administration that she worked for was directly accused of limiting press access.

Nearly 40 news organizations have accused the Obama administration of improperly controlling images of the president by limiting the access granted to independent photojournalists while allowing free rein by the White House’s own photographers. In a letter and a meeting last week, the news outlets and journalism groups complained to White House Press Secretary Jay Carney about the practice, saying the White House has prevented an unvarnished view of government business, while encouraging officially sanctioned competition for private news organizations. Limitations on photographers’ access to President Obama create “a troubling precedent with a direct and adverse impact on the public’s ability to independently monitor and see what its government is doing,” charged the letter from the 38 organizations, including the White House Correspondents Assn. and the Tribune Co., owner of the Los Angeles Times.

Now, setting aside the surreal nature of Hillary Clinton bemoaning Trump's alleged violations of the First Amendment, there was a proposed community note that wrecks her argument. You see, she once banned a reporter from a New Hampshire event.

Really? Yes.

David Martosko, U.S. political editor for the Daily Mail and that day’s designated national print pool reporter, was denied access to Hillary Clinton’s New Hampshire events in 2015.

That included an early-childhood-education forum at the YMCA of Strafford County in Rochester. A Secret Service agent told him, “No. You can’t come in.” He was also kept off the press vans.

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This is arguably worse than simply telling a purported "news network" that runs 90 percent negative coverage of a presidential administration, thereby making it effectively a tool of the rival political party, that they can't work from the White House.

But the White House's concerns about CNN and other networks are justified by the mind-blowing number of provable media hoaxes that they have perpetrated against the American people.

These are real, damaging, and intentional hoaxes that run in only one direction: Against President Donald Trump and Republicans.

This Democrat Media Complex is shameless and has never apologized for the Russia Hoax, the "fine people" hoax, or the "suckers and losers" hoax.

Can we expect anything better from Hillary Clinton when it comes to discussing her political opposition? No.

But we should expect better from outlets like CNN, Politico, the Washington Post, and others to get it right when it comes to matters like violations of press freedoms versus revocations of press privileges.

As RedState's Nick Arama pointed out in a recent article, CNN is back to its old tricks when it comes to blatant engineering through campaign-season fearmongering.

As we've reported, just in the past day or so, CNN spread a ridiculous story suggesting Trump might declare martial law before the midterms. That's stoking fear against Trump right before the election. Then they also didn't tell the truth to their audience about who was covering the pool feed on Trump's trip to Tennessee. They claimed that because they were removed, no one was covering it, which wasn't true. It was actually being covered by Real America's Voice (RAV). But they wanted to act like they were essential when they weren't. They made themselves the story, rather than covering the real news they should be covering.

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The same press whining about the Trump administration revoking press privileges is the same one that covered up Biden's decline, and excused or ignored his utter lack of press access.

Their shameful behavior simply proves the Trump administration's point: You can't be trusted, and therefore, you do not get a privileged podium from which to spout your untruths.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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