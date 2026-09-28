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A Nasty Incident at Susan Collins' Maine Office Has People Pointing Fingers at Troy Jackson

Sister Toldjah Follow @sistertoldjah
Sep 28, 2026 3:51 PM
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A Nasty Incident at Susan Collins' Maine Office Has People Pointing Fingers at Troy Jackson
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Throughout Graham Platner's Senate campaign, Democrats at the state and national levels repeatedly demonstrated that, at bare minimum, they were going to look away from the well-documented evidence of his antisemitism, his anti-Americanism, and his complete lack of respect for women and the boundaries they set.

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Worse than that, though, were the Democrats like Rep. Ro Khanna (CA-17) who not only knew about the scandals but who excused them by proclaiming that they had gotten to know Platner and that he was a "changed man" who was no longer sexting women who weren't his wife on problematic social media apps and who was also no longer the domestic abuser that a previous (conservative) girlfriend had alleged him to be.

It was only when Platner was accused of sexual assault by another former (leftist) girlfriend after he officially became the party's nominee that Democrats, afraid he was going to cost them control of the Senate at that point, began distancing themselves and calling for him to step aside. He reluctantly did so, but in his place, Democrat delegates at Maine's nominating convention selected former state senate president Troy Jackson, a man who reportedly has some troublesome Platneresque problems when it comes to women himself.

With all of that in mind, we turn to something that happened on Monday morning at the Biddeford, Maine office of Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME). A photo shared by District 33 state Sen. Matt Harrington (R-York) shows a derogatory and misogynistic message spray-painted on the front doors:

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In response, Collins' chief of staff, Katie Brown, said in a statement that "Vandalism is unacceptable. Senator Collins and her staff will not be intimidated. Our Biddeford constituent service office remains open, and we will continue serving the people of Maine."

While there's no word on a possible suspect, we shouldn't forget that Jackson has repeatedly used language falsely claiming that Collins is "owned" by President Trump:

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Jackson, for what it's worth, has gone on the record condemning what happened, saying that "Vandalism and intimidation are wrong, full stop. Senator Collins and her staff should be able to do their jobs without anyone defacing their office, and I condemn whoever did this." Maybe a better place to start would be to stop suggesting a female member of Congress is "owned" by the leader of the free world, hmm?

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics SUSAN COLLINS | MAINE | 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | GRAHAM PLATNER
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