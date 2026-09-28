Tim Walz Tries to Duck Fraud Scandal As His Legacy but Republican Running for MN Gov. Has Receipts

When a Democrat politician starts heading for the door towards the end of his or her term there is usually an unofficial "exit interview" booked with a friendly legacy media outlet, where they are inevitably coaxed into sugar-coating things at least a little on legacy as a lawmaker.

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But this new fantastical prognostication by Democrat Gov. Tim Walz (MN), who decided not to run for reelection in the wake of the "learning center" fraud scandal that amounted to millions of taxpayer dollars under his watch, is beyond rich. And I apologize in advance for how hilariously blatant the guy is in his... hubris

The laughable attempt happened during Walz's sit-down with the Minnesota Star Tribune, the state's largest print publication, which was published recently.

He claimed that while he is somewhat responsible for the rampant fraud not being stopped in his state, it should not mar his long-term legacy as the Gopher State governor..

"Fraud — should have stopped it sooner...We didn’t stop them. I accept that. I think there does need to be accountability with that. And part of it is that, yep, that’s with me, I’ll step aside," Walz said with a straight face.

He continued, as he tried to attack President Trump's ballroom construction plans as a false equivalent to the fraudsters' schemes. As you can see with your own eyes in the story linked above, it was not the first time he tried to pull that one on people; But the word is out.

"I should have been down on those agencies a little more, but I will tell you this, in the scheme of things, all the fraud that's been prosecuted, by the way, and all the fraud that's probably out there is less than the ballroom at the White House," Walz said. "So it puts it into perspective. It doesn't make it right. Doesn't make it right." The outgoing governor then explained his hope that people will remember his other accomplishments when talking about his legacy. "Those are legacy things to address climate. They’re legacy things to address livability..."

First of all, let's talk about the "livability" claim.

The quality of life has hardly improved under the Democrats who have maintained a stranglehold on the majority in all state seats since 2006 - that's decades of mismanagement and outright failure, readers.

Luckily, Republicans, including the GOP nominee running for governor in the midterms against Democrat Sen. Amy Klobuchar (MN), have been keeping score.

MN state House Speaker Lisa Demuth nails it with the receipts on hand. And she takes a solid shot at Klobuchar's lack of action to clean up the fraud in her state, too.

Minnesota Republican House Speaker Lisa Demuth is running to replace Walz in November as she heads into a matchup with Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar to be the state’s next top executive. Demuth told Fox News Digital Walz’s legacy won’t be able to overcome the fraud scandal and pointed to Klobuchar’s tight association with him.

"Tim Walz's legacy will always be defined by the out-of-control fraud crisis that occurred on his watch. Yet Amy Klobuchar praised him as ‘an incredible leader who delivers for the people of Minnesota.’ As the senior member of our state’s congressional delegation, Sen. Klobuchar likewise failed to address the fraud crisis and even skipped hearings on the matter in D.C. Minnesotans deserve better than four more years of Walz-style failure," she said.

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Anyone who has been paying attention knows that this is a pipe dream of epic proportions on Walz and any other Dems' part who might support him. We reported on one of his worst decisions, one that will likely echo through time, his pardoning of child rapist Tue Lue Vang. It was something Walz's handpicked clemency board used a truly mind boggling bit of logic on in its recommendation to release and exonerate him.

As RedState's Bob Hoge wrote

Their musings are as mindless as you would expect, considering we’re dealing with Jazz Hands, Ellison, and Co. here. One commissioner, Zach Linstrom, who voted in favor of granting the pardon, wrote in his recommendation, "Very tough case but the kids not having a father is not in the best interest of society," referring to Vang’s six children.

Hoge added, and he is not wrong, that that sort of statement - like many from the Left - just defies common sense. That's like someone being tried for murdering his parents begging the judge for mercy because he is an orphan.

In the same way, you could be reminded of the late great comedian Norm MacDonald's quip on "peaceful Muslims" and ISIS terror attacks, when he wrote on X: “What terrifies me is if ISIS were to detonate a nuclear device and kill 50 million Americans. Imagine the backlash against peaceful Muslims?” Give us a break already, Gov. Walz.

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