'Action Paxton' Won't Let Up, Shares Latest Update on Texas Non-Citizen Voting Investigations

RedState reported earlier on a White House press briefing held Tuesday afternoon by DOJ Attorney General Todd Blanche, where, among other things, he talked about that thing that Democrats keep telling us "never happens" - illegal voting.

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"In under two years, this administration has charged nearly four times as many non-citizen voting cases as the last administration brought in four years," Blanche noted, while adding, "and we're currently investigating hundreds of cases across the country, and our great US Attorney Ryan Raybould in northern Texas will be announcing a big development on this topic in about an hour."

Raybould did indeed have an announcement on the topic later in the day, as did Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, whose office collaborated with Raybould's on cases involving non-citizens who allegedly illegally voted in the 2024 election:

For years, Attorney General Paxton has investigated ballot harvesting operations and illegal voting activity. As a result, numerous indictments, arrests, prosecutions, and charges have been made to protect the integrity of our elections. Attorney General Paxton had previously announced investigations into potential noncitizens voting in the 2024 election. Due to findings of the OAG, Attorney General Paxton, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas, the FBI, and HSI have collaborated to charge seven individuals in Texas for illegal voting activity. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas indicted these individuals last week.

NEW: My office announced the arrest of seven foreign nationals who voted illegally in the 2024 election. pic.twitter.com/Mq5Fit995h — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) September 15, 2026

Raybould shared more information on those arrested and the allegations:

Helen Sayen Adams, is a 67-year-old citizen of Nigeria and lawful permanent resident (Green Card holder) since May 2024, is charged with voting by an alien in a federal election and false statement of citizenship in order to register to vote. Adams allegedly falsely claimed U.S. citizenship on a Texas Voter Registration Application in June 2024 and voted in the November 2024 general election in Tarrant County. She later admitted she was not a U.S. citizen.

is a 67-year-old citizen of Nigeria and lawful permanent resident (Green Card holder) since May 2024, is charged with voting by an alien in a federal election and false statement of citizenship in order to register to vote. Adams allegedly falsely claimed U.S. citizenship on a Texas Voter Registration Application in June 2024 and voted in the November 2024 general election in Tarrant County. She later admitted she was not a U.S. citizen. Joshua Nmelichukwu Akpom, is a 27-year-old citizen of Nigeria and lawful permanent resident since 2016, charged with false statements in relation to naturalization. As alleged, Akpom falsely denied on his 2026 naturalization application that he had ever claimed U.S. citizenship, registered to vote, or voted, despite registering in 2017 and voting in the 2018 general election. Due to the five‑year statute of limitations, prosecutors relied on the naturalization offense rather than the voting conduct.

is a 27-year-old citizen of Nigeria and lawful permanent resident since 2016, charged with false statements in relation to naturalization. As alleged, Akpom falsely denied on his 2026 naturalization application that he had ever claimed U.S. citizenship, registered to vote, or voted, despite registering in 2017 and voting in the 2018 general election. Due to the five‑year statute of limitations, prosecutors relied on the naturalization offense rather than the voting conduct. Carlos Salas Barrios, is a 41-year-old Mexican citizen and lawful permanent resident since 2018, charged by complaint with allegedly voting by an Alien in a Federal Election. Barrios unlawfully cast a provisional ballot in Tarrant County in the November 2024 general election despite not being a U.S. citizen and not being registered. Although the ballot was ultimately rejected, casting it was still unlawful under Texas and federal law.

is a 41-year-old Mexican citizen and lawful permanent resident since 2018, charged by complaint with allegedly voting by an Alien in a Federal Election. Barrios unlawfully cast a provisional ballot in Tarrant County in the November 2024 general election despite not being a U.S. citizen and not being registered. Although the ballot was ultimately rejected, casting it was still unlawful under Texas and federal law. Khalwinder Singh Bhengura, is a 69-year-old citizen of India and lawful permanent resident since 2022, charged with voting by an alien in a federal election and false statement of citizenship in order to register to vote. Bhengura falsely claimed U.S. citizenship when registering to vote in January 2024 and again when applying for a Texas driver license later that year in August. He voted in the November 2024 general election and later admitted he knew he was not a citizen. He was arrested on Sept. 11.

is a 69-year-old citizen of India and lawful permanent resident since 2022, charged with voting by an alien in a federal election and false statement of citizenship in order to register to vote. Bhengura falsely claimed U.S. citizenship when registering to vote in January 2024 and again when applying for a Texas driver license later that year in August. He voted in the November 2024 general election and later admitted he knew he was not a citizen. He was arrested on Sept. 11. Celestin Katubadi, is a 20-year-old citizen of the Democratic Republic of Congo and lawful permanent resident, charged with voting by an alien in a federal election and false statement of citizenship in order to vote. Katubadi cast a provisional ballot in Tarrant County during the November 2024 general election after falsely claiming U.S. citizenship on an affidavit of provisional voter. Although his ballot was rejected, casting it was still unlawful Texas and federal law.

is a 20-year-old citizen of the Democratic Republic of Congo and lawful permanent resident, charged with voting by an alien in a federal election and false statement of citizenship in order to vote. Katubadi cast a provisional ballot in Tarrant County during the November 2024 general election after falsely claiming U.S. citizenship on an affidavit of provisional voter. Although his ballot was rejected, casting it was still unlawful Texas and federal law. Rocio Thrasher, is a 38-year-old Mexican citizen and lawful permanent resident since 2017, charged with voting by an alien in a federal election and false statement of citizenship in order to register to vote. According to the indictment, Thrasher allegedly falsely declared U.S. citizenship when registering in June 2024 and voted in the November 2024 general election. She later admitted knowing she was not a citizen.

is a 38-year-old Mexican citizen and lawful permanent resident since 2017, charged with voting by an alien in a federal election and false statement of citizenship in order to register to vote. According to the indictment, Thrasher allegedly falsely declared U.S. citizenship when registering in June 2024 and voted in the November 2024 general election. She later admitted knowing she was not a citizen. Moises Anwar Arellano‑Alba, is a 36-year-old illegal alien from Mexico ordered deported in July, charged with voting by an alien in a federal election and false statement of citizenship in order to register to vote. He allegedly falsely claimed U.S. citizenship when applying for a Texas driver license in 2023 and voted early in the 2024 general election in Dallas County despite being a non‑citizen and convicted felon. He admitted in immigration proceedings that he had voted. Arellano‑Alba was a fugitive until this morning when he surrendered himself to federal agents.

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In a statement, Paxton, who some on X have nicknamed "Action Paxton," said he had zero tolerance for foreign influence in our elections and vowed to fight on.

“Foreign influence has no place in American elections. Today, my office is announcing our efforts to arrest foreigners who attempted to cheat the system and violate our laws that uphold election integrity," the GOP Senate nominee wrote.

"I will not tolerate attempts to rig elections and silence the will of American citizens and voters. I will continue to fight to ensure that Texas has free and fair elections," Paxton went on to say.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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