Breaking: SCOTUS Clears Way for Trump Administration's Expanded SAVE Citizenship Checks

Another win for the Trump administration ahead of the November 2026 midterms. The U.S. Supreme Court has given the green light for the Department of Homeland Security to resume its use of the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) program, which utilizes government records, specifically Social Security information, to verify whether a voter has American citizenship.

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The Court granted the administration's request in a per curiam decision. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented, joined by Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.

BREAKING: The Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to resume its expanded voter citizenship verification program, which lets states use Social Security records to check voters' citizenship. Justices Sotomayor, Kagan, and Jackson dissented. pic.twitter.com/jEhmk13Om2 — SCOTUS Wire (@scotus_wire) September 25, 2026

As SCOTUS Wire noted, the Court concluded the administration is likely to succeed in showing that a 1996 federal law authorizes DHS to obtain citizenship information from other agencies despite the federal privacy restrictions at issue.

As my RedState colleague Kyle Becker reported in early September:

A federal appeals court has refused to allow the Trump administration to restart an expanded citizenship verification system that states want to use to check their voter rolls for potential noncitizens, leaving one of the administration's major election-integrity initiatives blocked as the midterms approach. In a 2-1 decision Friday, a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit denied the government's request to stay a lower-court ruling against the expanded Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements program, commonly known as SAVE. The decision means the expanded version of SAVE will generally remain blocked while the administration appeals U.S. District Judge Sparkle Sooknanan's June ruling against the program.

Along with Comprehensive Cybersecurity Plan guidance issued by CISA, the administration is able to continue to make strides to ensure election security and integrity are maintained.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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