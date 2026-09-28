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Freddy Finds More Tasty Treats and Tradition at the LSU Game

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Sep 28, 2026 1:00 PM
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Freddy Finds More Tasty Treats and Tradition at the LSU Game
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

We last left you in the saga of Freddy's trip in Fairhope, Alabama.

That is his favorite place he's discovered so far in America, and he liked it so much that he termed it his ideal retirement spot. He got a little taste of the culture and the history of the area, and also checked out some of the home prices. 

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Then Freddy and his crew were off to his next game in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. But first, they made it to Biloxi, Mississippi, where they caught some beautiful sunsets. It also looks like he may have found some great local shrimp. 

When Freddy and friends finally got to Baton Rouge, they got a nice greeting with a sign welcoming them to the city from a place that has "Detroit-style pizza, which I confess I had never heard of before. It looks like they also had a fender bender. But fortunately, everyone was alright. 

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They made sure to get the tailgating on game day. Freddy wasn't sure what this was, but he said they all had it and it was "amazing." 

It looks like maybe it's pastalaya — jambalaya, made instead with pasta — a common tailgating staple for LSU. 

Freddy was impressed with Tiger Stadium. 

He caught one of their sideline traditions after they score: the "fire extinguisher" celebration. 

They must have had a lot of those on Saturday, because LSU absolutely demolished the Texas A&M Aggies, winning 35-6. Oh my gosh, this play on 4th and 1. Open all day. 

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Party time!

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News Topics LOUISIANA | MISSISSIPPI | SPORTS | USA
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