Freddy Finds More Tasty Treats and Tradition at the LSU Game

We last left you in the saga of Freddy's trip in Fairhope, Alabama.

That is his favorite place he's discovered so far in America, and he liked it so much that he termed it his ideal retirement spot. He got a little taste of the culture and the history of the area, and also checked out some of the home prices.

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Then Freddy and his crew were off to his next game in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. But first, they made it to Biloxi, Mississippi, where they caught some beautiful sunsets. It also looks like he may have found some great local shrimp.

We decided to stay in Biloxi, Mississippi. We found a nice hotel for only $170 for two nights and have a balcony to watch the sunset. There’s something about these Gulf Coast sunsets, they never disappoint. pic.twitter.com/AG6ie8eiEO — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) September 23, 2026

Eating dinner together with the locals across the street from our hotel in Biloxi, Mississippi. And even a live singer.



We’ve been told to go to Flora-Bama and to try donuts in Ocean Springs. pic.twitter.com/GbfFZBnxmK — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) September 25, 2026

When Freddy and friends finally got to Baton Rouge, they got a nice greeting with a sign welcoming them to the city from a place that has "Detroit-style pizza, which I confess I had never heard of before. It looks like they also had a fender bender. But fortunately, everyone was alright.

We have arrived in Baton Rouge. A little later than expected because we had a small car crash on the way. Nothing serious though, everyone is fine.



On a positive note, we saw this sign welcoming us back to Baton Rouge. I was on my phone when one of my friends suddenly screamed,… pic.twitter.com/8LQ7XVFhVl — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) September 25, 2026

They made sure to get the tailgating on game day. Freddy wasn't sure what this was, but he said they all had it and it was "amazing."

Tailgating might be our new favorite thing to do. And whatever this food is, they have it at pretty much every tailgate here and it’s amazing! pic.twitter.com/NCtFwqp95n — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) September 26, 2026

It looks like maybe it's pastalaya — jambalaya, made instead with pasta — a common tailgating staple for LSU.

Freddy was impressed with Tiger Stadium.

This is such an insane stadium pic.twitter.com/eO2Guxhq3j — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) September 26, 2026

The entrance of the players, the stadion is about to erupt pic.twitter.com/bwpoNtuNu9 — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) September 26, 2026

He caught one of their sideline traditions after they score: the "fire extinguisher" celebration.

Wtf are they doing over there?😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/AqxXslbbhL — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) September 27, 2026

They must have had a lot of those on Saturday, because LSU absolutely demolished the Texas A&M Aggies, winning 35-6. Oh my gosh, this play on 4th and 1. Open all day.

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AS WIDE OPEN AS IT GETS 😲



Sam Leavitt with the 57-YD TD to Jackson Harris on 4th down to extend LSU's lead 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hGxZqt4S0v — ESPN (@espn) September 27, 2026

TOUCHDOWN LSU!!!! People are being thrown in the air pic.twitter.com/BYznbNivza — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) September 27, 2026

Party time!

The European mind is slowly starting to comprehend SEC football. This was absolutely insane today! pic.twitter.com/3adUeAdQU0 — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) September 27, 2026

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