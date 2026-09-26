No CDL, 2nd Citation: ICE Arrests Illegal Alien After Child Injured in Crash

Amazing, isn't it, how Democrats keep defending things like, for example, allowing illegal aliens to drive massive, 18-wheel rigs on the nation's roadways. Many of these people are issued commercial driver's licenses (CDL) when they can't read or speak English, for crying out loud, and this practice is literally killing people.

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A new incident in Massachusetts, though, is even worse. This time, a driver made an illegal turn and crashed into a car, injuring a child; this driver, Maximo Garcia-Lopez, is an illegal alien from Guatemala, who didn't even have a CDL, or indeed any driver's license at all. And, yet, here we are.

Immigrant truck driver found and arrested with No CDL for a second time in one month - Link to Story Below



"According to ICE Boston, Garcia-Lopez made an illegal turn in his tractor trailer and caused a crash with a car. A child inside of that car was injured and taken to the… pic.twitter.com/X0FpigW4Hs — American Truckers United (ATU) (@atutruckers) September 25, 2026

Am I alone here in wishing someone would wipe that smile off his face? A child, presumably an American child, is in the hospital because this goblin is in the United States illegally and was driving this truck illegally, and it's not even the first time he's been caught doing so.

According to ICE Boston, Garcia-Lopez made an illegal turn in his tractor trailer and caused a crash with a car. A child inside of that car was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of the child’s injuries is not clear. During investigation of the accident, it was discovered that Garcia-Lopez did not possess a CDL, or any driver’s license at all. ICE says that Garcia-Lopez was previously cited in Connecticut for driving a semi truck with no CDL just two weeks prior on September 4th. CMV inspectors also discovered 31 violations on his rig at the scene of the accident. Garcia-Lopez was driving for YMY Transport out of Colonial Heights, Virginia at the time of the wreck. He has been arrested by ICE.

As of this writing there's no indication of what the child's status might be. Garcia-Lopez is in ICE custody, and will presumably be getting a plane ride back the Guatemala. And, again, an illegal alien was driving a big rig illegally, and again, he caused an accident, and again, an American has been hurt.

This may seem a local incident, but we keep seeing it over and over, in no small part because the Biden administration allowed millions of these people in, and once the invaders were across the border, the administration washed its hands of them, not bothering to keep track of where they were or what they were doing. Worse, Democrats in every level of government, Democrat agitators in the streets, defended these people, supported these people, bent every effort to protect them and ensure they stayed in the United States without bothering to make their status legal.

That's the key. Democrats want to keep people like this in the United States. Republicans want them sent back.

How many more reasons does anyone need to get their tuchus into a voting booth in November? Democrats support this. Republicans oppose it. There are exceptions, sure, but it's the party, not the individual, that counts here; this is just another compelling reason why we cannot tolerate a Democrat majority in the House or Senate.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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