DOJ Charges 16 Across States for Alleged Illegal Voting

Once again, that thing that the political left tells us seldom happens seems to have happened again. The Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced charges filed for illegal voting by 16 people spread across several states. 16 people may not seem like a lot, but one has to ask: What is the acceptable number of illegal voters?

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The only acceptable answer is "none."

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced charges against 16 people in multiple states in connection with alleged illegal voting, voter registration and other election-related crimes, including cases involving noncitizens accused of casting ballots in federal elections. DOJ followed the announcement with a warning on social media, saying some of those charged allegedly voted in the 2022 and 2024 elections, and warning others against attempting to illegally participate in U.S. elections. "Let this be a warning to ANYONE trying to cheat and undermine our elections," the DOJ wrote. "Spread the word!" According to DOJ, eight noncitizens residing in Texas were charged, while the other cases involved defendants in Idaho, Georgia, Massachusetts, Wisconsin, New Jersey and Michigan.

The specific charges are said to include noncitizens voting in federal elections, false claims of U.S. citizenship to register and vote, and making false statements regarding naturalization. Some of the 16 are also reportedly facing identity theft, passport fraud, wire fraud, and firearms charges.

On Friday, the DOJ's Office of Public Affairs issued a press release on the busts. The accused include people from Mexico, Nigeria, India, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Antigua and Barbuda, Colombia, Russia, and Venezuela. The press release includes names and other details of the accused. Several were said to be in the country illegally, while others were permanent residents (still barred from voting in federal elections) or here legally in one way or another.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin, speaking to Fox News, gave us some details on how big this problem is.

In a separate interview, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin said a broader investigation was underway. Mullin said officials have more than 1,620 open cases and have made 151 arrests. He also said authorities are looking into more than 300,000 suspected cases, a figure he said continues to grow.

It is perhaps belaboring the obvious to point out that without honest elections, we have no republic.

Democrats, while claiming that this never happens because it's illegal, are not only seemingly ignoring the fact that we keep catching people doing it, but are also against every effort to eliminate this kind of voter fraud. They are against requiring proof of citizenship to vote; they are against scrutiny of the various state voter rolls; they are adamantly against voter ID requirements, which is really telling as to the low regard in which they hold many of their constituents, whom they presumably think are too helpless to obtain any form of government-issued identification. That's a mean and condescending argument, and yet, we still keep seeing it, couched in vague terms of "discrimination."

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Meanwhile, it's increasingly difficult to have any faith in our elections. Are you listening, Senate Republicans? Let's get that SAVE America Act passed, while we still can!

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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