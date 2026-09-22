Utah Mail Carrier Charged After Dumping Hundreds of Ballots

It's funny, how those things we keep hearing from the left never happen, keep happening. The latest comes to us in an election issue, in a state, Utah, where mail-in ballots are used. That's a system that just invites fraud and tampering, and that is precisely what has happened; Acting Deputy Atty. General Trent McCotter, on Tuesday, announced the indictment of a United States Postal Service (USPS) worker who has been indicted for the destruction of over 300 ballots.

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That is, conceivably, enough to tip an election, although it's not clear that was a result this time.

🚨Acting Deputy Attorney General @PADAGMcCotter announces the unsealing of an indictment charging a former USPS Postal Worker for allegedly disposing of HUNDREDS of Mail-In Ballots in Utah ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/QPv0E6o3GC — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) September 22, 2026

The Deputy AG, in the video, said:

Under President Trump and Attorney General Blanche, this Department of Justice is working to ensure that our elections are more secure than ever before, and that anyone who commits a crime that violates the integrity of our elections, will be brought to justice. Today, in conjunction with the Office of the Inspector General of the Postal Service, and Homeland Security Investigations, we are announcing the indictment of Damon Matai Seei. As alleged in the indictment, Seei, then a letter carrier for the Postal Service in Utah, destroyed over 300 mail-in ballots that were meant to be delivered to residents for the June 23rd primary. The defendant allegedly threw those ballots into a dumpster in a church parking lot, even though he knew that they were ballots, and they were clearly marked as ballots. Election integrity, which includes ballot integrity, by the way, should be a nonpartisan issue. The right of American citizens to have their votes properly counted, is vital to determining the rightful winner of an election. But the actions of even one malicious actor on the ground, can fatally undercut that security. To address the chronically abused mail-in ballot system, the Postal Service recently issued a regulation that would have required mail-in ballots to have special tracking and design features, ensuring both that ballots do not end up in the hands of people who are not entitled to them, and also that the ballots do end up in the hands of those who are entitled to them. Again, election integrity should not be a political or partisan issue. Who could be against properly tracking mail-in ballots?

There is also an official press release on this indictment here. That states in part:

According to court documents, on June 3, 2026, Seei was working for the U.S. Post Office as a letter carrier where he was entrusted with delivering mail to at least 300 Eagle Mountain, Utah, residents. Among the mail were advertisements and hundreds of mail-in ballots that were sent to Eagle Mountain residents to allow them to vote in a June 23, 2026, primary election. As alleged, Seei threw away some of the mail, which he had been entrusted to deliver, into a dumpster in a church parking lot.

This comes to us at a key moment, six weeks ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. It's a demonstration, once again, how fraught the entire mail-in ballot system is. This is a system tailor-made for fraud and interference, and yet several states still employ it, despite examples of interference just like this.

It's hard to find a better reason to get out to vote in November. Our election system is broken. A narrow majority won't fix it. We need serious election reform, including first of all the SAVE America Act. We need in-person voting. We need voter ID and verification of citizenship to register requirements. We need to fix the system, because without honest elections, without us having trust and faith in our elections, we don't have a country. That's what is at stake here, in 2026. That's what will be at stake in 2028. That's why we need to vote; at all costs, that's why we need to vote.

If we fail this time, we may not get another chance. Democrats have swung sharply left, and show no signs of moderating. If they regain control, they will pack the Supreme Court with pliant leftist justices. They will outlaw voter ID and registration verification of citizenship requirements. They will try to eliminate the Electoral College and even the Senate. They will rig the system so that they will never, ever lose power again. How do we know they will try these things? Because they have said so.

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Vote. At all costs, please, please vote.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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