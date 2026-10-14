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Ilhan Omar Can't Phone Home — Because the Feds Took Her Devices

Bob Hoge Follow @Bob_Hoge_CA
Oct 14, 2026 8:51 PM
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Ilhan Omar Can't Phone Home — Because the Feds Took Her Devices
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The probes by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Department of Justice into Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-5) have been seriously heating up, and on Monday agents searched her residence and walked away with boxes of evidence. That HSI case is about potential immigration-related fraud.

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On Tuesday, things got a little worse for the extremist Democrat congresswoman as U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro announced that her team was investigating Omar for potential financial crimes. But wait, there’s more: Tuesday afternoon, the DOJ served grand jury subpoenas on several of her family members — and that number has grown Wednesday to at least 12.

Omar’s husband Tim Mynett told a reporter Wednesday that "my wife came here when she was 12 years old as a child war refugee," adding that he had "no concerns."

He may be getting a bit more concerned now, however, as multiple sources are confirming that the feds “borrowed” her cellphone during Monday’s raid:

Federal agents seized Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s phone when they searched her Washington, D.C., home this week as part of a federal investigation into potential immigration-related crimes, and they have sent roughly a dozen subpoenas out in the case, according to two people familiar with the investigation.

The possible charges cited by federal officials included conspiracy and making false statements in immigration paperwork, one of the people said.

The Wall Street Journal alleges HSI took things even further and seized her computer, passport, and notebooks

Hoo boy, I bet there’s all sorts of interesting stuff on that phone.

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Although leftists have their knickers in a major twist over the matter, saying that this kind of law enforcement action concerning a sitting lawmaker so close to an election is unheard of, new information has come out that even has some in the media admitting that there “could be a there there.”

Investigators are examining whether Omar's family lied about her age when she immigrated to the United States in 1995. Omar became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2000. The probe centers on whether the age listed on her application differed from her actual birth date.

She was reported as 17 years old at the time she acquired citizenship, making her eligible to receive citizenship automatically through her father's naturalization.

Questions surrounding Omar's age resurfaced after her congressional staff contacted a Minnesota public library months after she took office to request that her birth year in historical records be changed from 1981 to 1982.

Even CNN DNC cheerleader Jake Tapper was wondering if she should have 'fessed up long ago:

🚨 WOW: Jake Tapper just asked if Ilhan Omar should have gone to Biden's DOJ to "come clean."

Tapper: "Would it not have been wiser for the congresswoman to have gone to the Biden Justice Department and said this has happened and there was a mistake and I'd like to come clean and pay whatever fine?"

CNN's own Elie Honig then admitted the investigation started under Biden, which "undermines" any claim that it's political.

When Jake Tapper is gaming out how Omar could have gotten a softer deal from Biden, you know how this is going.

Fake News CNN just blew up the Democrats whole talking point.

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Their narrative is also shattered by the fact that D.C. District Court Judge Matthew Sharbaugh authorized the search warrant and that federal investigations into her citizenship have been ongoing since the Biden years.

What a week for Ilhan Omar.

Her husband: "I have no concerns."

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DHS | DOJ | ILHAN OMAR | MINNESOTA | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION
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