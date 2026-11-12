Ilhan Omar’s Citizenship Nightmare Just Got Worse, and Tom Emmer Says DOJ Is ‘Finalizing’ It

Incoming House Minority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) on Wednesday night said that the Justice Department is "finalizing" its review of Rep. Ilhan Omar's (D-MN) birth date, and that it is just one of "four different things" being looked at in the federal probe.

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Pressed on whether House Republicans would need a vote to expel his Minnesota colleague if she's indicted, Emmer told Newsmax it won't be necessary.

"I don't think we're going to need to," he said. "I think Ilhan Omar, she's a dishonest, anti-American individual who has lied about her age for years."

"What I'm saying is the birth date is an administrative procedure, and once it's established that she was over the age of 18 when she claimed to be a minor, she's no longer a citizen of the United States," Emmer claimed. "And when she's no longer a citizen, she's not entitled to serve in Congress."

🚨 JUST NOW: Incoming House Minority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer says Ilhan Omar is "NO LONGER A CITIZEN" and "NOT ENTITLED TO SERVE IN CONGRESS" once DOJ proves the case



"I think DOJ is finalizing that! [...] My understanding is there are FOUR different things they are looking at."… pic.twitter.com/yI0TpVgzyo — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 12, 2026

No denaturalization case has been filed, and revoking citizenship typically has to go through a court, so Emmer's theory is just that – a theory. Omar has denied the allegations and has not been charged.

As RedState reported in October, Omar's congressional staff asked the Minnesota Legislative Reference Library in May 2019 to change her listed birth year from 1981 to 1982 — a one-year shift that makes her derivative-citizenship story work.

The request came several months after she was elected to Congress, and shortly after a video from a political opponent went viral questioning whether she had accurately stated her age.

NEW from the @nypost: Ilhan Omar's congressional staff got her official birth year changed from 1981 to 1982 in May 2019, months after she took office. Why does one year matter? She says she became a citizen through her father at 17, in 2000. Born in 1981, she'd have been 18 that whole year and one year is the difference between her citizenship story working and not. "For derivative citizenship, two things have to be true — one, her father had to naturalize; and two, she still had to be a minor." That one year matters a lot. — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) October 13, 2026

Embedded tweet continues: ... that whole year and one year is the difference between her citizenship story working and not. "For derivative citizenship, two things have to be true — one, her father had to naturalize; and two, she still had to be a minor." That one year matters a lot.

For years, the 1981 date had appeared in the library's records, on Wikipedia, and in media reports, including during her time in the Minnesota House.

“On May 17, 2019, Library staff were informed by Rep. Omar’s congressional staff that her birth year was incorrect and requested that we change it to 1982,” the library director later confirmed in writing, noting that her staff was also working to update Wikipedia and the Biographical Directory of the United States Congress.

Omar has long said she received derivative citizenship through her father when he naturalized in 2000 and that she was still a minor then, but a 1981 birth year would have made her 18 or 19 that year, disqualifying her as a minor.

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Emmer did not expand on the other three things being investigated regarding Omar. The Washington Post reported that a federal investigation into possible false statements on immigration paperwork is focused in part on her birth date and related citizenship documents, an inquiry that recently included a search of her Washington residence and subpoenas issued to family members.

“HSI was just looking at her file top to bottom,” a Trump administration official told the outlet.

The congresswoman handily won reelection in last week's midterms and taunted the Trump administration during her victory speech.

"When they decided that they were going to come for me, they thought that they were going to find someone who was going to cower," Omar said. "They thought they were going to find a community that was going to live in fear. They thought that if you attacked me and you silenced me, that my community wouldn't show up and vote."

Winning more than 76 percent of the vote in one of the country's bluest congressional districts is fine, and her fiery comments will stir up the base, but it doesn't change her predicament.

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