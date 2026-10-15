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If You Bought a MAGA Hat During the Biden Administration, Jack Smith Probably Knows Where You Live

Bob Hoge Follow @Bob_Hoge_CA
Oct 15, 2026 6:00 AM
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If You Bought a MAGA Hat During the Biden Administration, Jack Smith Probably Knows Where You Live
A red hat. (Credit: Bob Hoge)

"They’re not coming after me, they’re coming after you." — Donald Trump, August 2024.  

Those of us who live behind the blue curtain know that simply wearing a red hat can land you in the crosshairs of unhinged liberals. But did you ever think that simply purchasing a cap or a mug would lead to someone putting you on a government watchlist?

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In a red state, you might not worry about such things, but if you’re in a blue state like mine, run by socialists, it certainly crosses your mind. I wouldn’t be surprised to find out the powers that be have duly noted the American flag in front of my house.

Think I’m being paranoid? 

Turns out if you bought Make America Great paraphernalia during the era when former President Joe Biden haunted the White House, your name may have ended up on a spreadsheet created by depraved former Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team. As RedState’s Teri Christoph reported Wednesday, Smith’s Arctic Frost probe Hoovered up the personal information of well over half a million members of the Grand Old Party. See: New Arctic Frost Bombshell: Jack Smith's Witch Hunt Swept Up at Least 639,000 Republicans.

As it turns out, just declaring your love for America was enough for him to want to know all about you and where you live, and probably what kind of underwear you prefer.

Senate Oversight Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) has the details in a letter he sent Wednesday to Judiciary Committee Republicans and Ranking Member Dick Durbin (D-IL):

The documents also show that Jack Smith’s SCO and Biden’s Justice Department obtained information on sales of red MAGA hats, including individual buyers, their purchases and their shipping addresses for home delivery. This is in addition to collecting a catalogue of Trump campaign products including these red hats, t-shirts, mugs, and door mats. This further illustrates the extensive scope of irrelevant and personally invasive records obtained by Smith which were shared with FBI agents.

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He also shared several attachments: Trump Save America Merchandise, Trump MAGA Hat Orders, and Trump Victory Call Sheet with data contributions from 2005.

I never thought I’d see the day when your doormat might put you on the radar of the nation’s most powerful law enforcement agency. Doesn’t that sound like we’re living in a different country than we thought? Say: maybe the former tyrannical Soviet Union?

Fox News host Kevin Corke didn’t seem all that surprised:

As I’ve said before, Grassley has done yeoman’s work in uncovering what has every appearance of being an epic level of corruption and abuse of power in the Biden-Merrick Garland Department of Justice. Trump’s Attorney General Todd Blanche and Kash Patel over at the FBI, meanwhile, have changed the “who cares about crime” tone in Washington, D.C. by going after fraudsters, illegal alien criminals, and drug lords.

But until I see this guy prosecuted, I won’t be satisfied. I would argue that he betrayed the American people with his draconian power trip, and this nation cannot let that stand. Leftists squeal that the slightest thing they don’t agree with is a “danger to Democracy,” yet it took Donald Trump winning the 2024 election to stop this tyrant from continuing to make a mockery of our Constitution and our system.

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Care to comment, Adam Schiff?

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News Topics ARCTIC FROST | CHUCK GRASSLEY | CORRUPTION | DOJ | FBI
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