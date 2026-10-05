It Gets Worse: Biden's DOJ Wasn't Just Spying on Wiles, They Were Monitoring Melania and Barron, Too

With each new day, seemingly, there are new revelations about how devious and corrupt former Special Counsel Jack Smith acted as he tried desperately to bring down Donald Trump before the 2024 election.

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Over the weekend, he revealed what we already knew: that he’s a partisan hack with little regard for the Constitution. He showed up to an anti-Trump music festival, headlined by none other than TDS-riddled Bruce Springsteen, wearing a “No Kings” T-shirt.

Subtle, Jack.

Jack Smith under oath in the U.S. Senate: "I have no partisan loyalty." Jack Smith four days later: https://t.co/Wag2w5C4kf — Senate Judiciary Republicans (@SenJudiciaryGOP) October 5, 2026

Earlier Monday, meanwhile, RedState’s Teri Christoph reported on the Biden-era FBI’s insidious efforts to spy on now-White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. (See: Jack Smith's Trump Dragnet Just Got Uglier: Wait Until You See Whose Phone His Team Was Tracking.)

But wait, there’s more! Not only did his deviant team target Wiles and numerous GOP lawmakers, but they were tracking First Lady Melania Trump and her son Barron, too. Normal people call this “stalking”:

🚨 HOLY CRAP! The Biden FBI TRACKED BARRON, per declassified files The Jack Smith-directed investigation had Barron Trump as a target of the surveillance, along with Melania Trump — tracking their travel The Biden regime also monitored now-Chief of Staff SUSIE WILES' cellphone, advisors and journalists 🤯 THIS IS ONE OF THE LARGEST DOJ SCANDALS EVER. On top of what we already know, it only makes it worse... Jack Smith should be behind bars TONIGHT! He's a dirty deep state agent who wanted NOTHING other than to lock up Trump or get his allies on anything — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 5, 2026

🚨 HOLY CRAP! The Biden FBI TRACKED BARRON, per declassified files The Jack Smith-directed investigation had Barron Trump as a target of the surveillance, along with Melania Trump — tracking their travel The Biden regime also monitored now-Chief of Staff SUSIE WILES' cellphone, advisors and journalists 🤯 THIS IS ONE OF THE LARGEST DOJ SCANDALS EVER. On top of what we already know, it only makes it worse... Jack Smith should be behind bars TONIGHT! He's a dirty deep state agent who wanted NOTHING other than to lock up Trump or get his allies on anything

Although Smith wasn’t Special Counsel yet when FBI agents raided Mar-a-Lago in 2022 and went through Melania’s lingerie drawer, he came on board soon after and surely knew about the tracking of Barron and Melania, as well as the surveillance of Susie Wiles:

Documents released Monday by the White House detail "Plasmic Echo," the probe later led by special counsel Jack Smith into whether Trump improperly retained classified documents after leaving office. The declassified documents show agents tracked the First Lady and First Son's travel while planning the Mar-a-Lago search, then monitored Susie Wiles’ calls involving defense lawyers, campaign advisers and journalists. The surveillance collected call details rather than conversation contents, according to the documents.

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The $64,000 question: Why aren’t Jack Smith, former Attorney General Merrick Garland, and former FBI Director Chris Wray in jail right now?

Then-Attorney General Merrick Garland signed off on the [Wiles] wiretaps on the advice of then-FBI Director Christopher Wray, who sent Garland a memo in May 2022 warning the sensitive investigation could encompass top figures from the 45th president’s administration and “could potentially be disruptive to the democratic process if publicly disclosed prior to an election.” Still, Wray encouraged Garland with a handwritten message at the bottom of the memo reading: “Merrick, I recommend you approve. CW.”

Acquiring Wiles’ phone records was bad enough, but snooping on a politician’s wife and kid? How did they sleep at night?

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