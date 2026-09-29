Yikes: Senate GOP Reveals Damning Evidence That Jack Smith Collected Info on Ordinary Americans

Former Special Counsel Jack Smith testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

Republicans grilled him about his investigation of President Donald Trump, and it was not going well for him.

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But the Senate Republicans just revealed information from a whistleblower that should concern us all (even more than what we've already seen regarding this matter).

Smith allegedly was collecting information on ordinary Americans who donated to Trump.

🚨 BREAKING: Records provided to Chairman @ChuckGrassley via whistleblower disclosure reveal Jack Smith and his team collected 4,782 personal checks from Americans nationwide who donated to Trump and Trump-aligned entities between September 2019 to August 2023. pic.twitter.com/zNWs7PkpE7 — Senate Judiciary Republicans (@SenJudiciaryGOP) September 29, 2026

According to the Senate GOP, the disclosure revealed that Jack Smith and his team collected 4,782 personal checks from Americans nationwide who donated to Trump and Trump-aligned entities between September 2019 and August 2023.

This is heartbreaking: How Smith team pulled records on ordinary Americans. pic.twitter.com/WSnXnD05TF — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) September 29, 2026

THIS IS CRAZY.... SOMETHING MUST BE DONE https://t.co/9JUTDDbL4z — Mark (@BookofMarkAL) September 29, 2026

An Iowan frm Osage donated $10 to Pres Trump



Jack Smith subpoeaned their personal check & handed their private info incl home address + bank info 2 the Biden DOJ/FBI



When runaway Democrat govt is in power IOWANS pay the price pic.twitter.com/cace4EDzJC — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) September 29, 2026

That's creepy and concerning. It can also create a chilling effect on voters who may not want to donate if they have to fear that they might be looked into if they donate.

Sen. Grassley released a statement saying the checks reveal the donors’ home addresses, bank account and routing numbers, and signatures. He also noted that the checks came from all 50 states, including 42 people from Iowa, and that was only what they'd found so far, indicating that there might be more.

Grassley went to town on Smith over it; you can hear him rip him apart on that issue in this clip.

🚨 BREAKING: New records prove disgraced Special Counsel Jack Smith not only obtained FINANCIAL RECORDS from EVERY DAY AMERICANS donating to Republicans — but Smith spied on communications between JOURNALISTS and GOP or Trump-aligned officials, per Fox



JACK SMITH HAS TO BE… pic.twitter.com/byuoI9ndCv — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 29, 2026

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“No matter what you say, there’s no legitimate basis for what you did. Especially since your staff killed an investigation into the Clinton campaign. Donations to Republican groups wasn’t necessary to your investigation, which is proved out by the fact it wasn’t mentioned in your public report. Now, the Justice Department and FBI will forever possess thousands of people’s addresses, phone numbers, banks, bank account numbers, bank routing numbers and copies of their true signatures. Every member on this committee ought to be outraged for what happened to their constituents. I hope one of my Democratic colleagues will join me in that outrage."

Voters have so many reasons to vote out Democrats, but this alone should bar them forever.

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