New Arctic Frost Bombshell: Jack Smith's Witch Hunt Swept Up at Least 639,000 Republicans

Just when you thought you'd learned every ugly detail there was to know about Jack Smith's sham "Arctic Frost" investigation into President Trump, along comes Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) with yet another jaw-dropper of a revelation.

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Grassley, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, announced Wednesday that Smith's team and the Biden Department of Justice (DOJ) had obtained the personal information of at least 639,000 Republican donors, voters, and supporters as part of the far-reaching investigation that eventually led to Smith's prosecution of Trump.

According to a new memo from Grassley, the Biden DOJ and Smith's special counsel office obtained spreadsheets that housed information on hundreds of thousands of Republicans, including more than 148,000 entries that apparently identified GOP donors. Many of those donors, said Grassley, were small-dollar contributors.

In other words, Smith and the Biden DOJ were compiling information on everyday Americans who dropped a little money into the Republicans' campaign coffers.

And they were able to put together quite a comprehensive data set, including names, birthdates, home addresses, email addresses, voter registration status, occupations, employers, credit card information, and donation amounts. Some of those whose information was swept up into Smith's witch hunt included retirees, drivers, loggers, and even pool technicians.

"Smith and the Biden Justice Department collected incredibly invasive donor data – and voter data – beyond what could conceivably be necessary for Smith or his team to fulfill the Special Counsel’s mandate," Grassley commented.

🚨 Chairman @ChuckGrassley reveals SHOCKING new whistleblower discovery in explosive memo today: Jack Smith & Biden DOJ obtained personal data for over HALF A MILLION Republican donors, voters and supporters. At least 639,000 Americans’ data was scooped up by Smith and his team. "Smith and the Biden Justice Department collected incredibly invasive donor data – and voter data – beyond what could conceivably be necessary for Smith or his team to fulfill the Special Counsel’s mandate." — Senate Judiciary Republicans (@SenJudiciaryGOP) October 14, 2026

🚨 Chairman @ChuckGrassley reveals SHOCKING new whistleblower discovery in explosive memo today: Jack Smith & Biden DOJ obtained personal data for over HALF A MILLION Republican donors, voters and supporters. At least 639,000 Americans’ data was scooped up by Smith and his team. "Smith and the Biden Justice Department collected incredibly invasive donor data – and voter data – beyond what could conceivably be necessary for Smith or his team to fulfill the Special Counsel’s mandate."

And it's that last bit that gets right to the heart of the matter – what did they plan to do with that information? Perhaps, as Grassley speculated, Smith and the Biden DOJ planned to "map out the entire Republican Party apparatus."

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We know from recent history that when Republican donor and employment information falls into the hands of Democrats, it's often used to destroy the livelihoods of the donors. Maybe that's why Smith and his ilk were so determined to compile as much of that kind of information as possible.

This latest Jack Smith revelation looks like less a few wealthy Trump donors or political operatives getting caught up in a federal investigation and more like a remarkably wide-ranging, Biden-led government dragnet that reached deep into the ranks of ordinary Republican voters.

We should all be very concerned by this.

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