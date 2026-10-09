Grassley Mocks Democrats for 'Falling All Over Themselves' to Defend No Kings Jack Smith

Now you know Jack.

We knew at the time that former Special Counsel Jack Smith was shredding the Constitution during his classified documents and election interference witch hunts against Donald Trump, who was a private citizen at the time. But after numerous congressional hearings, often led by Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA), we’ve now learned that he spied on lawmakers, tracked Melania and Barron Trump, targeted nearly 5,000 Americans for simply donating to Republicans, and so much more.

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As if to give the finger to Americans who honor the rule of law, he showed up to a concert by TDS-riddled Bruce Springsteen wearing a far-left “No Kings” T-shirt on October 3. This came just days after he told Congress, “I believe that there is no role for politics in the proper administration of justice.”

On Thursday, Grassley blasted his Democrat colleagues for consistently defending Smith for partisan reasons and ignoring his crimes against regular Americans simply because he’s anti-Trump.

🚨 BREAKING: Chairman @ChuckGrassley SLAMS Judiciary Committee Democrats for "falling over themselves" defending Jack Smith's unlawful and unconstitutional actions. Grassley revealed Smith targeted nearly 5,000 Americans for the false crime of donating to Republicans. Instead of standing up for their constituents, Democrats want an apology for weaponizer-in-chief Jack Smith. Republicans aren’t backing down, and they won’t apologize for fighting for accountability. — Senate Judiciary Republicans (@SenJudiciaryGOP) October 9, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Chairman @ChuckGrassley SLAMS Judiciary Committee Democrats for "falling over themselves" defending Jack Smith's unlawful and unconstitutional actions. Grassley revealed Smith targeted nearly 5,000 Americans for the false crime of donating to Republicans. Instead of standing up for their constituents, Democrats want an apology for weaponizer-in-chief Jack Smith. Republicans aren’t backing down, and they won’t apologize for fighting for accountability.

The senator also responded to Dem complaints that they lacked access to vital information. That dog don’t hunt, he wrote in the letter, which was addressed to the Judiciary Ranking Member Dick Durbin (D-IL) and committee Democrats; the reality is they’re covering up for his “abnormal” tactics:

Since January 2025, Grassley has made public nearly 2,200 pages of records related to Arctic Frost and Jack Smith’s Special Counsel team. As Grassley points out to Democrats, “If you want to use those records, you’ve been given access to do so. But the important question is, where is the outrage from your side about [Smith’s] clearly abnormal investigative tactics?” Last week, Grassley exposed Smith for secretly subpoenaing bank records from nearly 5,000 Americans across the county. Zero Judiciary Committee Democrats have condemned Smith’s actions, despite a collective 914 constituents in their states being impacted. Grassley is calling on Democrats to demand an apology from Smith for his abuse of authority and invasion of Americans’ privacy, and encouraging Democrats to join his efforts to hold Smith accountable, instead of undermining them.

If there’s anyone who doesn’t deserve an apology, it’s Jack Smith, but the truth-challenged Durbin chooses to defend him anyway, and — according to Grassley’s letter — gaslight the public about why:

Jack Smith deserves an apology from my Republican colleagues who falsely accused him of perjury. This shameful episode was an embarrassment to the Committee that demands an explanation. That starts by providing Senate Judiciary Democrats with documents that Republicans withheld before Smith’s hearing—in violation of Senate rules. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) October 8, 2026

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Jack Smith deserves an apology from my Republican colleagues who falsely accused him of perjury. This shameful episode was an embarrassment to the Committee that demands an explanation. That starts by providing Senate Judiciary Democrats with documents that Republicans withheld before Smith’s hearing—in violation of Senate rules.

Grassley’s been a champion in uncovering Jack Smith’s blatant disregard for the Constitution and “abnormal” (illegal) tactics, but true justice won’t be done until this guy faces some real accountability, preferably in a small room with bars. I say go for it, Attorney General Todd Blanche.

The more that comes out, the more we truly do know Jack. And he is not a good man.

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