Could peace be breaking out in eastern Europe? President Trump has made this a priority of his administration, and the people of Russia and Ukraine have to be anxious to see this thing over with. And even President Zelensky and Russia's Vladimir Putin have to be growing tired of the whole thing. Well, at least President Zelensky must be; who knows that Vladimir Putin might be thinking?

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There's a deal on the table now that involves freezing the lines in place, and for the first time, Ukraine's leader seems willing to consider that as a way of stopping the killing.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would reject a U.S.-mediated peace deal with Russia if it made his country pay amid growing pressure from American leaders to end the conflict. “We are ready for such steps to stay and stop where we stay. We say ceasefire on the contact line. Is it a compromise? Of course, a very big compromise,” he told Al Jazeera. “We understand that he [Putin] doesn’t want to go out from our land. That’s why we say that okay. Let’s stop here and go to diplomacy.”

I've said, and written, almost from the beginning of this imbroglio, that the best Ukraine could hope for is a return to the status quo ante 2022. Now it looks like Volodymyr Zelensky may be willing to consider just the status quo as is. And, he's sounding a hopeful tone. He's drawing the line, though, at Ukraine "pay(ing) for this."

“President Trump will still be president. He has quite enough power still, and this constitution of the United States,” Zelensky continued. “So I hope that he will continue to find some way to end this war without only the situation when Ukraine has to pay for this because it’s not correct.” U.S.-mediated trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi commenced earlier this month, focused on creating tangible steps to scale down the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The war began in 2022 with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It's a pretty safe bet that both sides, having lost too many young men, having suffered too much damage, having seen too many civilians injured and killed, are willing to give anything up and just walk away. This concession by Ukraine may be a key breakthrough, if he really means it, if he's willing to let the parts of Ukraine that Russia currently holds go. The key, of course, is Vladimir Putin. Ukraine's leader may be willing to consider a cease-fire in place. It's not at all clear that Russia's leader is going to be happy with a deal like that.

Negotiations will probably go on for some while. The catch, as always, as has been since this first fired up, will be Putin. He hasn't appeared to take any proposals seriously yet. There were indications of some kind of deal in the Alaska Summit, but that barely lasted past Putin's plane taking off from the American airfield at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson near Anchorage. There have been optimistic tones emitted with every deal offered since, some of them by me, and Putin is often the rock on which those deals founder — although Volodymyr Zelensky has scuppered a few deals, too.

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This concession by Ukraine may be the path forward to a peace deal. But a truckload of caution is in order.

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