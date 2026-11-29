Spain may be on the cusp of an electoral revolution. Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is in trouble with the voters, who go to the polls on Sunday, and it looks a lot like the center-right People's Party (PP) may be able to put together a ruling coalition.

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Polls suggest the PP, led by former Galician regional president Alberto Núñez Feijóo, will emerge as the largest party, but the central question is whether it and another right-wing party, Vox led by Santiago Abascal, can secure the 176 seats needed for a majority in Spain's 350-seat Congress of Deputies, the lower house of the Cortes Generales. If the right falls short, Sánchez could once again find a path to power through coalition negotiations despite trailing in most surveys. "This is the most important election in Spain in the last 30 years," said Javier Negre, a Spanish journalist and founder of EDATV. Negre pointed to corruption allegations, immigration, economic concerns and Spain's political direction under Sánchez as key factors motivating right-leaning voters.

On the immigration front, we might remember the recent influx of illegal aliens from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, and the near-takeover of that Spanish bastion on the North African coast. There are other problems; the socialist government of Pedro Sánchez, as socialist governments always do, sooner or later, is causing an economic collapse.

While immigration has become a major campaign issue, Simone Rodan-Benzaquen, the senior envoy for Europe at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, argued the snap election was initially sparked by a different concern. "This election was triggered by housing, not immigration," she told Fox News Digital. Sánchez called the vote after parliament rejected his housing measures amid protests over affordability and the widely publicized eviction of an 87-year-old woman who has become a symbol of Spain's housing crisis. "But voters don't separate these issues," Rodan-Benzaquen added. "When young Spaniards cannot afford a flat and the evening news shows a border being overrun, both feed the same verdict: the state is not in control."

Color me skeptical. The Spanish border has been overrun. "Migrants," in Spain illegally, are running rampant in the streets. When one route for illegal aliens is closed, they find another. And it's simply not possible to separate the two issues. Just as in our own nation, every apartment, every house, every shelter occupied by an illegal alien is an apartment, house or shelter that isn't available for a Spanish citizen. That raises housing costs. That raises the cost of everything. And it looks like the Spanish people have had enough.

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Spain, remember, has a parliamentary system. That means that if the center-right coalition can't manage an outright majority, that the socialist government under Pedro Sánchez may be able to eke out a majority themselves, despite their failing in the polls. We should know soon. And, if this election goes as expected, the rest of Europe would do well to take a good hard look at what's happened in Spain, and why. And, if this election goes as expected, it will establish once more how socialism always, sooner or later, fails the people it rules over.

The next few days in Spain may be very interesting indeed.

This seems appropriate.

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