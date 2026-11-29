We all know that Rep. Ro Khanna (CA-17) is aching to run for president in 2028. He's been posturing for months now with a variety of statements and actions to pitch to the left in the hopes of attracting attention from the base, although he has not made a formal announcement.

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However, he's Ro Khanna and has all the chemistry of dry cement. His numbers in polling projections have been 1 percent or below. Not exactly setting the world on fire.

As we reported, he has pulled in one person. The Young Turks founder, Cenk Uygur, has formally endorsed him. Talk about the kiss of death. Uygur's Rebellion PAC has put out a cringeworthy ad on Khanna's behalf. So if Khanna could go even lower than what he was already polling, he just might.

But I guess the embarrassing moments for Khanna aren't done yet.

Khanna posted a picture that he said was of him and his dad watching the Michigan-Ohio game on Saturday.

Watching the Michigan-Ohio State game with my Dad, a huge Wolverines fan. He never misses a game. Tough start. https://t.co/N39BzPq9ZD — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) November 28, 2026

"Watching the Michigan-Ohio State game with my Dad, a huge Wolverines fan. He never misses a game. Tough start." Khanna said.

Indeed. Ohio crushed Michigan 45-0. Tough day to be a Wolverine.

But that wasn't the problem. As you may see, the post got a Community Note saying it was an AI-generated photo.

This image is AI-generated, as confirmed by OpenAI's official verification tool. Anyone can independently verify this by uploading the image at openai.com/verify.

People couldn't believe it. Who posts an AI-generated photo of watching football with your dad? Why would anyone do such a thing?

People pointed out some odd aspects of the photo.

@RoKhanna You have a beautiful family https://t.co/5aqWJBXZq6 — greg (@greg16676935420) November 28, 2026

What the heck is going on here? Things are just hanging in the air.

What is going on here? pic.twitter.com/7akfWElzFQ — Miles Fisher  (@higgins31411) November 29, 2026

People also had questions about other aspects of the photo as well.

It was up for hours overnight, with people laughing at Khanna and how ridiculous this all was.

Finally, after millions of views, Khanna posted an explanation — such as it was.

Yes, we used AI to blur out one of the family pictures for privacy! But my Dad and I did watch most of the blowout, even though he was tempted to turn off the TV at halftime. — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) November 29, 2026

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Yes, we used AI to blur out one of the family pictures for privacy! But my Dad and I did watch most of the blowout, even though he was tempted to turn off the TV at halftime.

If you didn't want people to see a family picture, why not just move the picture? And that doesn't explain the oddities of the overall picture in general, including the thing hanging in the air. So, needless to say, Khanna's "explanation" wasn't convincing people.

You khanna get out of this one. 😬 — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) November 29, 2026

Can you get any worse start to a presidential run than this one? Can you go below 0 percent in a poll?

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