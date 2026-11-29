Activating your child's Trump account should be a no-brainer. Why would you turn down money that they could have to help their future? Yet there are still parents who haven't activated accounts for their children, particularly among the Trump Derangement Syndrome crowd.

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So it was interesting to see Democrat governor, Colorado's Jared Polis, posting on social media to encourage people on the left to sign up, despite their feelings about President Donald Trump or Elon Musk, who has donated shares of SpaceX.

🚨 BREAKING: Democrat Colorado Gov. Jared Polis says he signed his OWN kids up for Trump accounts after learning about the Elon Musk donation, despite the leftist outrage against them If you don't do this, you're harming your kid for TDS! MENTAL ILLNESS! "We did, absolutely. It makes sense, really, especially in light of Elon Musk's kind announcement, to donate two shares of stock." "If you want to take advantage of some of the free shares that are being offered, it makes sense to simply set up one of those accounts for your kids so that they can take advantage, just like other kids across the country." Even Democrats are signing their own children up now 😆 Trump's legacy is building wealth for the NEXT generation. Generational win for everyone, if they actually go activate! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 29, 2026

This weekend we set up Trump accounts for our kids, and you should do the same. It doesn’t matter if you like President Trump or Elon Musk (who donated two shares to each kid), it just makes 100% sense if you care about your kids’ future, it’s a free $250 at least for them. We all know that the President likes to name things after himself, and in this case, he put his name on what is a very good idea: A savings account for all kids in America. It can later be rolled into a retirement account or just taken out with a 10% penalty when they reach 18 years of age. By the time your kids claim it, it’ll probably be renamed something else anyway so don’t let the name stand in the way of setting up an account. It’s surprisingly easy: you just need your kids social security number and info from their birth certificate. It took us ten minutes and you can find the “Trump Accounts: Official App” on your Iphone or GooglePlay. This is not a tax-deductible vehicle for you to put money into and if you have extra money to save for your kids you are generally better off putting it in a 529 College savings account so it’s tax free. So while you can put money into this account (which will accumulate tax free until withdrawn and is then taxed), you should at least accept what they give you for free. And here’s what every kid gets: 1) EVERY child under 18 gets two shares of SpaceX, one as a gift from the company and one as a personal gift from Elon Musk. This is worth about $267 at today’s price. Elon Musk has also said he would give another share next year. 2) For certain zipcodes in the United States (lower income areas), Michael and Susan Dell kindly donated $250 per child for children born between January 1, 2016, and December 31, 2024 (up to ten years old). When you type in your zip code in the app it will automatically qualify you if you live in an eligible zip code. 3) PARENTS OF YOUNG CHILDREN: EVERY U.S. citizen child born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028 gets $1000 for free. So if you’re a parent of a young child, claim your $1000. 4) There are other miscellaneous philanthropic donations that might show up in your kids account depending on where you live I know a lot of people don’t like Elon Musk. If you don’t like Elon Musk, don’t you want to take a share of his company from him rather than have him own it? At least he is doing something nice with part of his money. Whether he’s giving to every child to boost his image or from a sincere belief or both, we shouldn’t look a gift horse in the mouth. I also really love the idea of the account, and just because the President slapped his name on it don’t let that scare you. Claim your account today and get started on saving for your child’s future. — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) November 29, 2026

This weekend we set up Trump accounts for our kids, and you should do the same. It doesn’t matter if you like President Trump or Elon Musk (who donated two shares to each kid), it just makes 100% sense if you care about your kids’ future, it’s a free $250 at least for them. We all know that the President likes to name things after himself, and in this case, he put his name on what is a very good idea: A savings account for all kids in America. It can later be rolled into a retirement account or just taken out with a 10% penalty when they reach 18 years of age. By the time your kids claim it, it’ll probably be renamed something else anyway so don’t let the name stand in the way of setting up an account. It’s surprisingly easy: you just need your kids social security number and info from their birth certificate. It took us ten minutes and you can find the “Trump Accounts: Official App” on your Iphone or GooglePlay. This is not a tax-deductible vehicle for you to put money into and if you have extra money to save for your kids you are generally better off putting it in a 529 College savings account so it’s tax free. So while you can put money into this account (which will accumulate tax free until withdrawn and is then taxed), you should at least accept what they give you for free. And here’s what every kid gets: 1) EVERY child under 18 gets two shares of SpaceX, one as a gift from the company and one as a personal gift from Elon Musk. This is worth about $267 at today’s price. Elon Musk has also said he would give another share next year. 2) For certain zipcodes in the United States (lower income areas), Michael and Susan Dell kindly donated $250 per child for children born between January 1, 2016, and December 31, 2024 (up to ten years old). When you type in your zip code in the app it will automatically qualify you if you live in an eligible zip code. 3) PARENTS OF YOUNG CHILDREN: EVERY U.S. citizen child born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028 gets $1000 for free. So if you’re a parent of a young child, claim your $1000. 4) There are other miscellaneous philanthropic donations that might show up in your kids account depending on where you live I know a lot of people don’t like Elon Musk. If you don’t like Elon Musk, don’t you want to take a share of his company from him rather than have him own it? At least he is doing something nice with part of his money. Whether he’s giving to every child to boost his image or from a sincere belief or both, we shouldn’t look a gift horse in the mouth. I also really love the idea of the account, and just because the President slapped his name on it don’t let that scare you. Claim your account today and get started on saving for your child’s future.

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He gives away a bit of the possible game plan when he tries to convince TDS sufferers to sign their kids up by saying that the accounts will probably be 'renamed anyway, so don't let the name stand in your way.' Yes, the Democrats, if they got into the White House, would probably rename/rebrand all the good things Trump has done and try to steal the credit.

Polis also tries to frame Elon's wonderful contribution - don't you want to take it from him rather than having him own it? The gift is actually even more than what Polis notes, since Elon said he would be donating a share a year to all American kids.

I suspect Polis is framing it that way because he knows that's how off the beam the left is, and he has to pitch it that way for them to go for it. It's stunning that some people are so twisted by TDS (and EDS) that they can't think about what is in the best interests of their children.

Predictably, some were attacking Polis for daring to stick up for the children of these deranged leftists and questioning his motives.

This guy is the joe manchin of john fettermans. — Covie (@covie_93) November 29, 2026

Polis is also on board with the Fostering our Future accounts to help foster kids that First Lady Melania Trump is behind. It looks like foster kids will get the SpaceX shares through that avenue, but most of the Democrat governors haven't signed up for that yet.

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