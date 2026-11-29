Aaron Rodgers may be done playing football, but apparently, the sports media aren't done with Aaron Rodgers.

ESPN came out with a report Sunday morning about the legendary quarterback's messy divorce from the Pittsburgh Steelers, which portrayed Rodgers as something akin to a hostage-taker who threatened to bring down an NFL franchise if he didn't get his way.

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There were quite a few football fans who weren't buying it.

ESPN's Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter reported Sunday that the four-time NFL MVP currently has no suitors following his explosive interview on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday.

https://t.co/KaKPE9AAi5 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2026

The report also offered some new details about Rodgers' falling-out with Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy, including a purported exchange between the two that took place behind closed doors.

“During his play-calling power play, Rodgers said this to McCarthy, according to sources: ‘If you don’t do it my way, I’m going to expose everything going on here,’” the report said.

“‘Go for it,’ McCarthy responded, before adding: ‘I’m tired of your bulls---, I’m proud of what we’re building here, I like the direction we’re going.’”

The ESPN reporters then offered this rather colorful description of what happened next:

“And so Rodgers strapped on his wired headphones, Facetimed McAfee, and off he went attempting to bring down a coach and franchise that served as his home for a year and a half.”

Rapoport shared that particular excerpt on X. The reaction was probably not what he was hoping for.

“This is a sponsored post paid for by the NFL you fraud,” one user wrote.

“NFL is coaching narratives. Ian trying to make sure he doesnt lose his credentials. Schefter too,” another remarked.

“Media still hates him for standing his ground on the Covid shot. He’ll never get a fair shake publicly,” another observed.

One commenter pointed out something particularly interesting about ESPN's own reporting:

“Wow you are very misleading. Later in your own article you state that Rodgers was NOT speaking on his own feelings, but had been chosen as the representative of the players (by the players) to deliver this conversation and possible ultimatum to the coaching staff.”

I can’t make this clear enough: Aaron Rodgers did NOT go behind his teammates’ backs when he went public. I’m told he discussed it with players previously and had extensive conversations on Tuesday night with teammates I’ve spoken to. Those players supported him doing it once they found out about his benching. “Things had to change, and this was the only way left to change it,” one player who spoke with Rodgers told me. “It sucks it got to this.” — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 29, 2026

Indeed, if you keep reading ESPN's report, you eventually get to a section that rather inconveniently complicates the narrative about Rodgers' alleged “power play.”

“Steelers players designated Rodgers as team spokesman,” the section is titled.

Well, that's a little different from one disgruntled employee holding an entire organization hostage, isn't it?

Let's back up a bit and review what actually happened here.

Aaron Rodgers on the @PatMcAfeeShow https://t.co/HrlmWY5cjr — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 25, 2026

Rodgers and McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl together in Green Bay, were reunited in Pittsburgh this season after the Steelers hired McCarthy to replace Mike Tomlin.

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Rodgers himself said that he had vouched for McCarthy to Steelers general manager Omar Khan, recommending that his former coach be interviewed for the job.

Rodgers could have called it a career after last season. Instead, he came back for one more year of football.

And according to Rodgers, McCarthy apparently came back for some additional shut-eye.

During his appearance on McAfee's show, Rodgers detailed instances of McCarthy falling asleep during meetings, missing walkthroughs, and even breaking down a halftime huddle during the Steelers' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with the words, “One, two, three, Packers!”

Wrong team, Coach.

What makes the fallout particularly interesting is that multiple sources subsequently corroborated Rodgers' allegations to ESPN.

“It's all true,” one source told the network.

McCarthy himself confirmed the Packers incident.

Rodgers wanted the offensive playcalling duties transferred to quarterbacks coach Tom Arth. According to Sunday's ESPN report, Rodgers and Arth had already been involved in calling plays for significant portions of the previous two games.

The coaches' concern? Rodgers wasn't calling enough running plays.

That's a perfectly legitimate football disagreement. But it doesn't exactly address the other concerns that Rodgers and his teammates reportedly had about McCarthy.

Nor does it explain why McCarthy didn't personally inform Rodgers of his benching, according to the quarterback.

Interestingly, ESPN's latest report also went to some lengths to explain why NFL coaches sympathized with McCarthy over the allegations of falling asleep during meetings.

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“Other coaches laughed and said they have done the same,” the report said.

Well, that makes everything better, doesn't it?

The next time an NFL player gets caught sleeping through a meeting, perhaps he can invoke the Mike McCarthy defense.

Now, there was a bit of a plot twist on Black Friday.

The Steelers went out and beat the Broncos 27-5 without Rodgers, improving their record to 7-4 behind an inspired defensive performance that included touchdowns by T.J. Watt and Jalen Ramsey.

Pittsburgh ran the football 31 times, while replacement quarterback Mason Rudolph attempted just 15 passes.

Credit the Steelers for putting together an impressive performance against a good football team under difficult circumstances.

But winning a football game doesn't retroactively make Rodgers' allegations untrue.

And even after his departure, his former teammates weren't exactly lining up to throw him under the bus.

“We're not going to act like he wasn't a part of everything we're doing. It's still love, but it's very unfortunate. We got to keep rolling,” Ramsey said after the game.

Meanwhile, ESPN reports that there are no obvious landing spots for Rodgers, who turns 43 on Wednesday.

The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly sticking with Jacoby Brissett, the Minnesota Vikings have acquired Kirk Cousins, and the New England Patriots are apparently content to roll with Tommy DeVito.

Yes, Tommy DeVito. (No relation to Danny.)

Unless a playoff contender suffers an injury at quarterback, Rodgers may have played his final NFL game. It's also unclear whether he has any desire to play again.

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But how much of the media's treatment of Aaron Rodgers over the years has actually been about football?

RedState readers are undoubtedly familiar with some of the reasons Rodgers has been a rather unpopular figure among the corporate media types.

In September 2023, RedState’s Bonchie covered Rodgers' response to Keith Olbermann, who decided to bring up the quarterback's COVID vaccination status after he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury.

In January 2024, Rodgers got into a public spat with late-night television host Jimmy Kimmel over his remarks concerning the Jeffrey Epstein files.

In March of that year, CNN went after Rodgers over allegations that he had privately expressed conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook school shooting. Rodgers publicly rejected the thinly sourced reports, prompting further commentary from CNN's Jake Tapper, which my colleague Sister Toldjah covered extensively.

In May 2025, as my colleague Brandon Morse reported here, Rodgers made his opposition to biological males competing in women's sports abundantly clear.

This past August, Rodgers delivered an absolutely legendary rant about Dr. Anthony Fauci on McAfee's show, as I reported here.

“I'm gonna plead the Fifth,” Rodgers quipped, “like that absolute coward Tony Fauci.”

Rodgers' remarks apparently struck a nerve with Fauci's lawyer, as my colleague Bob Hoge subsequently reported.

But Rodgers also did something during that August appearance that is particularly relevant to Sunday's ESPN report.

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He went after ESPN while appearing on ESPN.

Rodgers called ESPN a “gutless organization” with “no integrity.” He also questioned the network's conspicuous lack of interest in the controversy surrounding former NFL reporter Dianna Russini and Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel.

And here's a fascinating piece of information to consider when reading Sunday's report. The NFL now owns 10 percent of ESPN.

As Disney's latest SEC filing confirms, the transaction was completed on January 31 of this year, with ESPN acquiring NFL Network and other media assets in exchange for a noncontrolling equity stake in the sports network.

So, when football fans accuse ESPN of being a little too cozy with the NFL, there is an actual financial relationship worth factoring in.

Rodgers is something of a rogue in professional sports. Like Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, he has been outspoken expressing views that aren't particularly fashionable among the people running the sports and entertainment industries.

He isn’t terribly interested in getting the approval of the establishment sports media, either.

You can disagree with Rodgers' decision to publicly air the Steelers' dirty laundry. There is an unwritten code among professional athletes about keeping certain things inside the locker room.

But Rodgers decided what was happening inside the building was so unacceptable that he was willing to sacrifice what remained of his NFL career to call his coach out on it.

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Love him or hate him, when Aaron Rodgers sits down in front of a microphone, you're generally going to get Aaron Rodgers' unvarnished opinion.

Not the NFL's talking points. Not ESPN's talking points. Not something his publicist spent three days crafting to make sure nobody got offended.

And judging by the reaction to ESPN's latest report, there are still plenty of football fans who appreciate that about him.

If Rodgers never plays another down in the NFL, something tells me the sports media are still going to have to deal with him.

After all, they can't bench his microphone.

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