Hot on the heels of the news that gas prices are plummeting just in time for Thanksgiving travel comes word that the U.S. economy grew considerably faster during the third quarter than had initially been reported by the government.

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And there's more good news on top of all that: consumer confidence has jumped to its highest level in nearly two years, which shows Americans are feeling more optimistic about the economy these days.

According to new numbers released Wednesday by the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), the U.S. economy expanded at an annualized rate of 4.3 percent from July through September – and that's a significant revision upward from the 3.4 percent the BEA initially reported in October.

As RedState previously reported, the initial GDP numbers were already encouraging, making Wednesday's revisions an even rosier take for consumers.

And speaking of consumers, a Tuesday report from the Conference Board showed that its Consumer Confidence Index jumped to 103.3 in November, up an impressive 11.4 points from October's index of 91.9.

"The data today were just astonishing," Hassett said, describing the current situation as a "Goldilocks economy" with strong growth and low unemployment.

Fox Business correspondent Edward Lawrence was similarly impressed, calling the 4.3 percent GDP growth rate "a huge number for the economy."

"This shows an economy hitting on all cylinders, as all the spending is basically up," Lawrence said.

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett: The data today were just astonishing. We're in a Goldilocks economy where we have high growth, low unemployment, and inflation heading back toward where it ought to be. https://t.co/9V3O1tQ34f — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 25, 2026

There's still one pesky economic problem that needs to be reckoned with: inflation. According to the BEA, core inflation – which excludes food and energy prices – came in at 3.3 percent for October.

All eyes will now be on the Federal Reserve, which is scheduled to meet December 8-9. With inflation still running high, Wednesday's adjusted numbers could give the central bank another reason to hold interest rates steady or even raise them.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

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