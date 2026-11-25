Michigan Sen.-elect Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed went on "Meet the Press" Sunday and refused to say Israel should remain a Jewish state.

"Are you saying that Israel should no longer exist as a Jewish state?" anchor Kristen Welker asked.

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"I'm saying that I don't believe in ethnostates," El-Sayed replied.

Funny thing about that. A few weeks earlier, one of the people congratulating him on his win was the former president of a country that has Islam written into its constitution.

So who is the guy congratulating him? Let's take a look.

Congratulations Abdul El Sayed, الحمدللہ Your victory resonates far beyond one election, for the children of Gaza enduring the horrors of genocide, and for all those who refuse to let hatred and injustice have the last word. Being Muslim should never make anyone a target of hatred, prejudice or intimidation. No one should have to face the vile excesses of Islamophobia. It is a reminder that democracy matters: that the people's mandate is sacred, that every vote counts, and that the will of the people cannot be wished away, manipulated or denied with guns. People's voice must prevail. May this lesson resonate far beyond your own shores. Wishing you every success! @AbdulElSayed — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) November 4, 2026

Embedded tweet continues: ... hatred, prejudice or intimidation. No one should have to face the vile excesses of Islamophobia. It is a reminder that democracy matters: that the people's mandate is sacred, that every vote counts, and that the will of the people cannot be wished away, manipulated or denied with guns. People's voice must prevail. May this lesson resonate far beyond your own shores. Wishing you every success! @AbdulElSayed

This isn't some random fan he met on the campaign trail. This is the former president of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Arif Alvi, tying El-Sayed's victory to "the children of Gaza enduring the horrors of genocide."

In 2017, a year before he took office, he spelled out the country's blasphemy rule in writing: "Punishment for blasphemy in Pakistan is death, after due trial by the state, and not by a mob."

As president, he told religious leaders the government wouldn't change that law and refused to recognize Israel.

After Israel killed Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in 2024, Alvi called it "murder" that warranted "strong abhorrence and disgust." In the same post, he pushed for a "one-state solution" and signed off with "From the River to the Sea."

But yeah, no ethnostates.

El-Sayed and Alvi appeared at the same Islamic Society of North America convention in Detroit this September, where Alvi delivered a keynote, and El-Sayed also spoke. Now, as RedState's Nick Arama reported, he's out here lecturing Israel.

El-Sayed: I’m saying that I don’t believe in ethnostates. I’m saying I believe in equal rights to peace, dignity, and self-determination Welker: But, Mr. Senator-elect, 43 countries currently identify with a particular religion. Pakistan, for example, is an Islamic Republic. El-Sayed: Well, I don’t believe in ethnostates generally. I don’t think we should be in the business of funding the military of Pakistan either. — Acyn (@Acyn) November 22, 2026

Rabbi Yaakov Menken, executive vice president of the Coalition for Jewish Values, told Fox News about the hypocrisy, something the Washington Free Beacon flagged.

"El-Sayed claims that he doesn't believe in 'ethnostates,' but only attacks the one country in the Middle East that provides the equal rights to peace, dignity, and self-determination that he claims to support," Menken said.

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But why does Pakistan serve as a highlight of said hypocrisy? Article 2 of its constitution says, "Islam shall be the State religion of Pakistan."

El-Sayed had a one-line answer ready when that example came up.

"I don't think we should be in the business of funding the military of Pakistan either," he said. "I'm just trying to apply my ideals evenly."

Just another example of Abdul's words trying to counter the reality of his actions. As if you can't see the congratulatory photo from the ex-president of an Islamic republic. Or you can't research his appearance at the same convention with a man who has defended death for blasphemy and eulogized a Hamas leader with "From the River to the Sea."

El-Sayed's energy, his events, and his victory lap were not aimed at Islamic republics. They were aimed at the one Jewish state. The one state that, judging by his past comments and his cozy relationships with antisemites, he'd like to see eradicated.

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