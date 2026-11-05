Check Out the Ransom List Progressives Had for Jeffries — They’re Already Working on Plan B

Newly elected House progressives known as the "Bloc" reportedly walked into Washington with a ransom list for Hakeem Jeffries in exchange for their votes. Their favorite catchphrases were all on it.

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Medicare-for-All, defunding ICE, and cutting off U.S. aid to Israel. Check, check, and check.

In what I guess you could call somewhat of a silver lining, however, Axios reports that Democrats' 250-plus-seat majority blew up that initial plan overnight. In other words, the slaughter was so extensive and provided such a cushion for the party that the extremists don't hold the same sway.

And yes, I know, there isn't a dime's worth of difference between the radical faction of the left and their more "moderate" counterparts other than presentation to the public. Some Democrats are closet extremists; others run around with a bullhorn advertising it. But they're all extremists.

As we dissect this Axios report, we'll just have to play along with their framing.

"Last night was a rebuke of the status quo," Democrat Rep. Delia Ramirez (IL-3) said, calling the results for the far-left bloc "an affirmation and a validation that we are on the right track."

Ramirez warned that there is "absolutely no excuse" for House Democrats not to do "the most over the next two years, and as quickly as possible."

NEW: This is the majority Hakeem Jeffries and centrist House Dems wanted. And progressives know it, too. The left's strategy is "going to look different from what it would have been with a smaller margin," one incoming House progressive told me. @axios https://t.co/ND6ld3p8wC — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) November 4, 2026

The outlet suggests that Jeffries and his allies won't need the backing of extremists as much, thanks to their sizable majority.

In reality, the progressives are leading this party and have been holding people like Jeffries hostage for some time. You think the next House Speaker is suddenly going to stand up to them now? After that election?

Please.

But ... just in case ... they're already on Plan B — packing the Congressional Progressive Caucus, which one incoming member says could add about 25 new allies.

"That should definitely be part of the game plan," an incoming Bloc member told the outlet.

NEW: Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL), who has introduced an open borders bill to dismantle DHS and abolish ICE, CBP, & Border Patrol reacts to mid terms: “Across the country, Americans have chosen pro-immigrant, pro-worker, pro-peace, pro-humanity fighters centered on the shared struggles of everyday working people.” — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 4, 2026

Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal (WA-7), who formerly chaired the CPC, said, "We have certainly used our power many times ... and we will do that again."

The group is also recruiting what is known as "Bernie Dogs" from red districts — populist candidates from working-class backgrounds who won red districts with support from both progressives and centrists.

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Jayapal is optimistic that the group will "be driving an agenda that truly is big and bold."

Democrat Rep. Jared Huffman (CA-2) added that while it might take some time, "We're mostly on the same team here."

Nobody doubts that. Not one bit.

If the radical wishlist weren't enough, Democrats are also vowing to investigate Trump's administration and family as they settle into power. That's something we know they're on the same page with.

The Resistance Party has been consumed with hatred for the man for over a decade now. That won't suddenly dissipate now that they have the power to do something about it.

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