Jensen Huang is back in the driver's seat at Nvidia, and President Trump has now weighed in with congratulatory tones — and a caution. The president issued his message on his Truth Social platform.

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https://t.co/nfPN4vs85U — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 23, 2026

The president writes:

The NVIDIA Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO. The Country needs Jensen’s leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy. The United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen’s return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security. The Attorney General of the United States has confirmed that the U.S. Government does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct. On a personal note, I have gotten to know Jensen, and he is a Great Patriot and National Treasure. Separately, NVIDIA should continue its thorough internal investigation of the Company’s compliance with U.S. export controls in order to ensure that it is fulfilling its legal obligations and Patriotic Duty to protect U.S. National Security. Congratulations to Jensen, the NVIDIA Board, to the People of the United States — and, indeed, the World! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP

Note that warning: While asserting that the government has no evidence Huang personally engaged in "any unlawful conduct," the president isn't letting Nvidia off the hook as a company; the company is still looking into its compliance with American export controls, very likely with some government officials looking over its shoulder.

For now, though, Jensen Huang, a little the worse for wear after the scandals that led to his resignation, is back at work. Aside from his... personal issues, in which he frankly showed poor judgment, the company, Nvidia, is still facing a possible SEC investigation as well as the ongoing issue of Nvidia chips possibly being diverted to China. So Jensen Huang, reinstated he may be, but he and his company still have some rough sledding ahead.

RedState's own Ben Smith reported on Jensen Huang's reinstatement earlier on Monday.

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