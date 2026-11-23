Even Bill Maher can't stand attention-seeking, part-time America-loving celebrities.

Maher closed out the season of "Real Time" on Friday by turning his rage on the celebrities who packed their bags and fled the country after Donald Trump won the 2024 election.

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"But it is also important to remember to mock and ridicule the spoiled brats who fled to England or Ireland because America was so irredeemably 'Trumpian-Republican,'" the comedian said.

Honestly, mocking and ridiculing these self-absorbed losers whose main talent is to pretend to be something they are not is always vital.

In Maher's telling, because he is still a liberal at heart, they're coming back because the country "self-corrected."

Which is actually what happened in 2016 and 2024, interrupted by a brief anomaly in 2020 that totally, if you believe the media, had nothing to do with any level of fraud whatsoever.

"You left the country you're supposed to love forever because you lost an election or two, and now you look like the husband who leaves his wife because she let herself go for a while," Maher added. "Well, guess what? We got hot again."

Bill Maher mocks the “spoiled brats” who fled America because of Trump. “You left the country you’re supposed to love forever because you lost an election or two.” https://t.co/ESgLZTuvYL — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 21, 2026

Bruh. If ushering in rubes like James Talarico, terror-adjacent extremists like Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed, and spaced-out oddities like Peggy Flanagan is considered "hot again," you need to fix the subscription on your glasses.

To be clear, Maher was gloating over the Democrats' midterm wins, and he's no Trump fan. But that's the point. He didn't tuck tail and flee the country because things didn't go the way he had hoped. He didn't throw an embarrassing temper tantrum.

You know, like Rosie O'Donnell.

Rosie moved to Ireland in January 2025. Took her youngest and left her four other kids behind. President Trump wasn't exactly heartbroken. In July 2025, he wrote on Truth Social that she "should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her."

Unfortunately, that doesn't appear to be her plan.

Days after the midterms, Rosie told The Washington Post she's considering a move back to New York. Dublin is "beautiful — we love it here, but my family's not here," she said, adding, "I miss my grandson that was born six months ago."

The haggard former comedian also took to TikTok to celebrate, Fox News reported.

"The Trump regime is over, thank you America," she declared.

The president still has more than two years left in his term, but sure.

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The White House offered its own assessment of Rosie's potential return, telling Fox News Digital that she "is a nasty woman and a total slob whose brain has been completely destroyed by Trump Derangement Syndrome."

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If she makes the move, America definitely won't be getting "hot again."

Then there's Ellen DeGeneres, who moved to England with her wife, Portia de Rossi. Asked in July 2025 whether she moved because of Trump, she answered "Yes," the BBC reported.

"Everything here is just better," she added.

No word on whether Ellen plans to follow Rosie home. But the message here is clear — America was only worth living in when their side was winning.

"Anyone returning to America as though their tantrums never happened shouldn't be taken seriously," NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck said.

You're not going to see a mass exodus of conservatives or a major dip in patriotism after Democrats won an election. That's just not how that side operates.

One group loves America unconditionally. The other loathes America unless it perfectly aligns with their own socialist worldview.

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